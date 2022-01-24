kangana ranaut appericiates south superstars for their craft and devotion says should not allow Bollywood to corrupt them

Kangana Ranaut has made a special post on Instagram about South Superstars. Along with this, he has targeted Bollywood.

Along with films, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also makes a lot of headlines for her statements. Kangana Ranaut, who often targets Bollywood stars, has once again taken a dig at Bollywood. Actually, Kangana Ranaut is quite impressed with the work of South Superstars. In such a situation, Kangana Ranaut has posted on social media saying that South Superstars should not allow Bollywood to ruin their films through remakes.

Ever since the social platform Twitter has banned Kangana Ranaut in the controversial case, she has been presenting her impeccable opinion through Instagram itself. Kangana has also advised not to let Bollywood corrupt. Kangana Ranaut recently shared a post on Instagram Story.

In this post, he wrote that there are three reasons why South films and their content are good. 1. He is deeply rooted in the roots of Indian culture. 2. They really love their family and relationships, they do not show off like western people. 3. The professionalism and passion of the people there are incredible. Along with this, Kangana while advising the South Industry said that you should not give permission to Bollywood to do corruption.

In this post, Kangana shared a collage of pictures of Allu Arjun’s latest release ‘Pushpa’ and ‘KGF’ superstars. It is clear from this post of Kangana that she is targeting those Bollywood film makers who make remakes of South films.

Let us tell you that for the last few years, South’s films have earned a lot in North India as well. It has movies like Bahubali, KGF. This year, Allu Arjan’s Pushpa was released amid the crises of Kovid. The film had earned more than Rs 100 crore from the Hindi belt.

In Kangana’s workfront, her films ‘Dhaakad’ and ‘Tejas’ are ready for release. Along with this, Kangana Ranaut is busy shooting for the film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ these days. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is going to be seen with Kangana in this film. Let us tell you that Kangana was last seen in the film ‘Thalaivi’.