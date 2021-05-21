Kangana Ranaut Bodyguard Booked For Rape And Unnatural Sex by Mumbai Police





Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut’s private bodyguard, Kumar Hegde, has been accused of rape by a make-up artiste in Mumbai. As reported by an leisure portal, an FIR has been registered towards Kumar at Mumbai’s DN Nagar Police Station. The sufferer claims that he raped her on the pretext of marriage and likewise took a sum of Rs 50,000 from her earlier than shifting out of town. Additionally Learn – ‘Kangana Ranaut Is Being Irresponsible And Irrational’, Homicide Mere Jaan Actor Tanuj Virwani Has THIS To Counsel Her

A report printed in PeepingMoon talked about that Kumar got here in touch with the sufferer eight years in the past and it was solely final 12 months in June that he proposed to her for marriage. He’s accused of coming to the sufferer’s flat and forcing a bodily relationship together with her on a number of events. The lady additionally alleged that she had given her the cash on April 27 after which he fled to Karnataka and it was solely when she got here in touch together with her mom that she obtained to know he was getting married to another person. The mom, because the sufferer talked about, requested her to steer clear of her son and never power him for marriage. Additionally Learn – Kangana Ranaut Shares Her Covid-19 Journey Regardless of Being Requested To Not Offend ‘Covid Fan Golf equipment’

Kumar Hegde, who has been seen with Kangana on many events, is booked below sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural intercourse), and 420 (dishonest) of the IPC by the Mumbai Police. Additionally Learn – Ram Gopal Varma Feels Bothered With Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Delicate Porn Star’ Comment on Umila Matondkar

Earlier, Kangana’s former hairstylist Allister De Gee was additionally arrested on the fees of sexually abusing a minor. He was booked below the Safety of Youngsters from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act. Kangana is but to provide an announcement on the identical. She has usually talked about that Kumar is like her household. She was additionally seen celebrating his birthday with nice pomp and present not too long ago.