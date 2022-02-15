Kangana Ranaut brutally trolls Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan calls it porn | Kangana Ranaut Calls Deepika Padukone’s Depths Porn

This is how cold war started Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone were never best friends but there was no problem between the two. The cold war between the two started when Deepika Padukone’s character of Happy New Year was preferred over Kangana Ranaut’s character at all award ceremonies in 2014. Kangana did not like this and expressed her displeasure openly about this. The audience also supported Kangana in place of Deepika. Dedicated Award After this, when Deepika Padukone was given the award for Happy New Year at an award function, Deepika dropped her award and said that she really feels that only Kangana Ranaut deserves this award. His announcement made him an object of praise from all. But after this a cold war broke out between the two. Wars and counterattacks started After this, when the media asked Kangana about Deepika’s move, Kangana said that she does not understand such behavior because Deepika may have respected her work in front of everyone but she never called or messaged me for my work. not praised. When Deepika was told this, she burst into tears. He said that Kangana is not my friend so why would I make a private call or message to her. But if they feel bad then I will definitely talk to them. a growing matter After this the matter escalated and Kangana started looking for opportunities to attack Deepika all the time. One of the reasons for this was that Deepika Padukone is very close to Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. And everyone knows the story of Karan Johar – Kangana Ranaut. Kangana Ranaut says that Karan is the goons of nepotism who always humiliate outside artists so that his nepotism shop continues. READ Also 31 Years Of Akshay Kumar in Bollywood, see his Box Office report, hits, flops and highest grossers from 1991 to 2022 | Akshay Kumar's 31 years in the film industry --> -->

Deepika one year junior to Kangana

Interestingly, Kangana Ranaut is one year senior to Deepika Padukone in the industry. While Kangana made her Bollywood debut with Gangster, Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om. Slowly, while Kangana quickly achieved a different position on her own, Deepika got this recognition with Piku. Earlier, his films were accompanied by a superstar and usually this star was Shah Rukh Khan.

praise for work

Whenever Kangana got a chance, she did not hold back in praising Deepika. He congratulated Deepika for her film Chhapaak and also shared that the film reminded her of the acid attack incident on her sister Rangoli. What struggles her family went through, she has not forgotten even today.

National Award winner Kangana

Talking about the careers of Kangana and Deepika, there are a lot of dissimilarities between the two but it is a fact that both are the best actors in the industry at the moment. While Deepika’s list of awards to confirm this is longer than her career, Kangana Ranaut has confirmed this by winning the National Award four times.

War in the coming times

While Kangana Ranaut has termed Deepika Padukone’s film as garbage, the competition is going to intensify in the coming times as both the actresses will be seen playing Sita in different films. While the name of Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra is associated with Kangana Ranaut’s Sita, Nitesh Tiwari is making Deepika Padukone’s Sita.