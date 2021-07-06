Kangana Ranaut called Priyanka Chopra secular puppy shears Instagram story | Kangana Ranaut calls Priyanka Chopra a ‘secular puppy’, upset over this

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut remains in the headlines for one thing or the other. Due to her impetuosity, she is seen messing with people every day. This time Kangana’s target is Priyanka Chopra, whom she has called a common secular puppy.

Anger over international ad film

Actress Kangana Ranaut has once again given such a statement about Priyanka Chopra that people are surprised. Even Priyanka’s fans are not getting this statement from Kangana. Kangana has called Priyanka Chopra a secular puppy after seeing an international media company’s hiring aid on her Instagram story. Watch Kangana’s statement…

Why target Priyanka

Actually, a foreign media company has taken out a job to appoint its correspondent in India. For which the media house has written in the merits that the journalist should not hesitate to criticize the Indian government. Kangana Ranaut’s mercury got heated as soon as she read this and while commenting on this post, she has targeted Priyanka Chopra. Kangana has accused Priyanka that she has started pretending to be secular to get work abroad.

what kangana wrote

Kangana Ranaut wrote in an Instagram story, ‘It is not limited to journalism only. Priyanka Chopra was once a patriot and now she has become a secular puppy. The way she has transformed from a fan of Modi to his critic, it clearly shows her hatred. It is clear that the world dances for bread. There is freedom in your country, do whatever you want to do.

have already screwed

Let us tell you that this is not the first time that Kangana Ranaut has said something controversial about another Bollywood celeb. She has given such controversial statements in the past as well. His controversy with many celebs like Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Javed Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan is well known. However, till now no reply of Priyanka Chopra has come out on this.

