Kangana Ranaut calling India Independence as bheekh Aap party demand FIR reach police station.

Kangana Ranaut spoke at an event

It is to be known that Kangana Ranaut had said in a program that freedom was given in begging in 1947, while the real freedom was achieved in 2014. In the viral video, Kangana Ranaut said that if I talk about these people, Rani Laxmibai, leader Subhash Chandra Bose, then these people knew that blood would flow. It should also be remembered that the blood of Hindustani-Hindustani should not be shed. He paid the price of freedom. of course. But that was not freedom, it was begging. Freedom was not given in 1947, but begging, the freedom we got was given in 2014.

Kangana Ranaut accused of being a traitor

This is a huge topic. I have read a lot and made a film too. Many political parties have also opposed this statement of Kangana Ranaut. Congress and Shiv Sena have also issued a statement demanding the withdrawal of Padma Shri from Kangana Ranaut. Kangana Ranaut has also been accused of being a traitor.

Insult to Mahatma Gandhi’s sacrifice and penance

Bigg Boss fame Kavita Kaushik has also expressed her anger over this statement of Kangana Ranaut. Kavita Kaushik has written by tweeting that in begging, our brave martyrs gave their lives to thankless generation like us. Earlier, BJP MP Varun Gandhi had said about Kangana that once an insult to Mahatma Gandhi’s sacrifice and penance. Never respect his killer. Now the sacrifices of lakhs of freedom fighters are contemptuous. Should I call this thinking madness or treason?