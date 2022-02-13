Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut calls Deepika Padukone Gehraiyaan bad movie, says no amount of skin show or pornography can save

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Kangana Ranaut calls Deepika Padukone Gehraiyaan bad movie, says no amount of skin show or pornography can save
Written by admin
Kangana Ranaut calls Deepika Padukone Gehraiyaan bad movie, says no amount of skin show or pornography can save

Kangana Ranaut calls Deepika Padukone Gehraiyaan bad movie, says no amount of skin show or pornography can save

Kangana Ranaut has termed it as a useless film after watching Deepika Padukone’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ and where even skin shows and pornography can’t save it.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is famous for her outspoken opinion. Kangana often gives her feedback on films after watching them. He has done something similar this time after watching Deepika Padukone’s famous film ‘Ghehraiyaan’. Kangana Ranaut watched the most awaited film of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karva and gave a review on social media saying that she did not like the film at all.

Deepika Padukone’s film ‘Ghehraiyaan’ has been released on Amazon Prime. After watching this film, Kangana Ranaut has written a post on social media which is becoming quite viral.

On Saturday night, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to share the popular song Chand Si Mehbooba Ho Meri from Manoj Kumar and Mala Sinha’s 1965 film ‘Himalaya Ki God’. In the song, Manoj Kumar is singing in the banks of the river and surrounding areas and Mala is dancing in a lehenga. It was sung by famous singer-composer Mukesh. The film revolves around Manoj Kumar’s character Dr Sunil, who falls in love with Mala Sinha’s Phoolwa in the village despite Sasikala’s engagement to Dr Neeta.

image 5

Along with this, Kangana wrote about Deepika Padukone’s film Gheeriya, “I too belong to this century but I recognize and understand this kind of romance … Do not sell garbage in the name of new age and urban films please … Bad films are bad. No film can save it no matter how much skin show or pornography it shows… it is a basic fact that koi ‘depths’ waali baat hai (there is no depth to it).”

READ Also  Take a Journey With Dev Patel in ‘The Green Knight’

Earlier this month, Kangana launched her new reality show, ‘Lock Up’ at an event where she interacted with the media. During a conversation with the media, Kangana Ranaut slammed a report for asking a question related to Deepika. Kangana lost her cool when a journalist asked her about a man who shamed Deepika for her ‘hemlines and necklines’ during the promotions of Gheeriyaan. Rejecting her question, Kangana said, “Look, I am here to defend those who cannot defend themselves. Ok? She can defend herself. He has the privilege, the platform and I cannot promote his film here. sit down.”

When the journalist refused to promote ‘Gahreiyaan’ by asking such a question, Kangana further said, ‘Of course, you have spoken the name of the film. You are also naming a film which is coming up. Obviously, you are being planted by that movie’s PR. Oh man, we are not so innocent, are we? Take it out, I’ll be with you for 45 minutes.”

Kangana has been criticizing Deepika for some time now. Some time ago, Kangana accused Deepika of running a business with mental health organizations through depression.

Let’s talk about the film ‘Gheraiyaan’, this film has been directed by Shakun Batra and the film is full of intimate scenes. This film is more in discussions about the intimate scenes and romance between Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi than the story.


#Kangana #Ranaut #calls #Deepika #Padukone #Gehraiyaan #bad #movie #amount #skin #show #pornography #save

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  UP government said - If not a single death occurred due to lack of oxygen during the Corona period, former IAS, Kumar Vishwas also surrounded

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment