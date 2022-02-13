Kangana Ranaut calls Deepika Padukone Gehraiyaan bad movie, says no amount of skin show or pornography can save

Kangana Ranaut has termed it as a useless film after watching Deepika Padukone’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ and where even skin shows and pornography can’t save it.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is famous for her outspoken opinion. Kangana often gives her feedback on films after watching them. He has done something similar this time after watching Deepika Padukone’s famous film ‘Ghehraiyaan’. Kangana Ranaut watched the most awaited film of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karva and gave a review on social media saying that she did not like the film at all.

Deepika Padukone’s film ‘Ghehraiyaan’ has been released on Amazon Prime. After watching this film, Kangana Ranaut has written a post on social media which is becoming quite viral.

On Saturday night, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to share the popular song Chand Si Mehbooba Ho Meri from Manoj Kumar and Mala Sinha’s 1965 film ‘Himalaya Ki God’. In the song, Manoj Kumar is singing in the banks of the river and surrounding areas and Mala is dancing in a lehenga. It was sung by famous singer-composer Mukesh. The film revolves around Manoj Kumar’s character Dr Sunil, who falls in love with Mala Sinha’s Phoolwa in the village despite Sasikala’s engagement to Dr Neeta.

Along with this, Kangana wrote about Deepika Padukone’s film Gheeriya, “I too belong to this century but I recognize and understand this kind of romance … Do not sell garbage in the name of new age and urban films please … Bad films are bad. No film can save it no matter how much skin show or pornography it shows… it is a basic fact that koi ‘depths’ waali baat hai (there is no depth to it).”

Earlier this month, Kangana launched her new reality show, ‘Lock Up’ at an event where she interacted with the media. During a conversation with the media, Kangana Ranaut slammed a report for asking a question related to Deepika. Kangana lost her cool when a journalist asked her about a man who shamed Deepika for her ‘hemlines and necklines’ during the promotions of Gheeriyaan. Rejecting her question, Kangana said, “Look, I am here to defend those who cannot defend themselves. Ok? She can defend herself. He has the privilege, the platform and I cannot promote his film here. sit down.”

When the journalist refused to promote ‘Gahreiyaan’ by asking such a question, Kangana further said, ‘Of course, you have spoken the name of the film. You are also naming a film which is coming up. Obviously, you are being planted by that movie’s PR. Oh man, we are not so innocent, are we? Take it out, I’ll be with you for 45 minutes.”

Kangana has been criticizing Deepika for some time now. Some time ago, Kangana accused Deepika of running a business with mental health organizations through depression.

Let’s talk about the film ‘Gheraiyaan’, this film has been directed by Shakun Batra and the film is full of intimate scenes. This film is more in discussions about the intimate scenes and romance between Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi than the story.