Kangana Ranaut calls Nawazuddin Siddiqui the best actor in the world, congratulates him on his Emmy nomination

In addition to her films, the Bollywood actress is known for her outspoken statements. Kangana openly criticizes anyone. Similarly Kangana leaves no stone unturned in praising her. Now Kangana Ranaut has openly praised one of the best actors in Bollywood. Kangana has shared a post on social media for Nawaz. In fact, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has recently been nominated in the Best Actor category for ” (). On this, Kangana has shared a photo of her congratulating her. Sharing this picture, Kangana wrote, ‘Congratulations sir, you are definitely one of the best actors in the world.’ Nawazuddin Siddiqui himself shared the news of his nomination for the Emmy Awards on social media. He wrote, ‘Wow, I’ve been nominated in the Best Actor category at the prestigious International Emmy Awards for Serious Men. Congratulations to the team’s serious man and director Sudhir Mishra. On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently shooting Hiropanti 2 in London with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Apart from this film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will soon be seen in ‘Bole Chudiyan’, ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ and ‘No Lands Man’.