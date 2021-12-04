Kangana ranaut car attacked in Punjab by farmers actress share video form the site. In Punjab, farmers attacked Kangana Ranaut’s car, actress shared the video
News
oi-Prachi Dixit
After the government’s decision to withdraw all three agricultural laws, Kangana Ranaut expressed her opposition to it. Kangana made many big statements regarding farmers through Instagram post. Recently, when Kangana Ranaut reached Punjab, slogans of Murdabad were raised around her car. Kangana Ranaut herself has given information about this by sharing a video on Instagram Story.
By sharing a video, Kangana Ranaut has told how her car was attacked as soon as she entered Punjab. Kangana has said that a large mob attacked her car. Kangana Ranaut has clearly said how she is being treated unfairly by the farmers of Punjab.
Kangana Ranaut shared the video and wrote in the caption that as soon as I entered Punjab. The mob attacked my car. They are saying that they are farmers. Kangana Ranaut has further said in this video that on Friday I reached Punjab from Himachal Pradesh. As soon as I reached Punjab, my car was attacked by a mob.
Kangana Ranaut’s car attacked
Kangana Ranaut accused the farmers and said that they are calling themselves farmers and attacking me. Dirty abuses. Threatening to kill. This type of mob lynching is happening in public in this country. Kangana Ranaut also raised questions on the police security of Punjab and said that there are so many police, yet my car is not being allowed to leave. Am I a politician, run a party, what is this behavior?
Kangana Ranaut gave full details of the attack
Taking forward her point, Kangana Ranaut further says that many people are doing politics in my name. This situation is the result of that. Had the police not been there, there would have been open lynching. Shame on these people. Let us tell you that farmers agitating in Ropar, Punjab attacked Kangana Ranaut’s car on Friday. surrounded his car. Due to this there was also a jam in Chandigarh.
The farmers said that our women will have to apologize
Kangana Ranaut had to catch a flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai. The farmers who surrounded Kangana told Kangana that they should apologize to our women. Only then will he let his car go from here. In one of the videos, Kangana Ranaut was also seen interacting with a woman from the crowd.
Police helped Kangana Ranaut like this
However, on receiving the news, the police reached the spot. The police pulled out Kangana’s car. After this Kangana Ranaut said that I am completely safe. I have left from there. Thanks to Punjab Police and CRPF. It is to be known that during the farmers movement, Kangana Ranaut shared a photo of an elderly Punjabi woman and wrote that some such people reach the movement with money. This statement of Kangana was strongly opposed by the farmers.
Many videos of what happened after stopping Kangana Ranaut’s car on social media are also going viral.
Since yesterday, the Bhakti congregation is saying that their aunt did not apologize. This video is for them only. When that woman was scolding the aunt of the devotees, why did she cry in a hushed voice, I did not tell you, I spoke to the people of Shaheen Bagh..
And later raised slogans of Punjab Zindbad.#KanganaRanaut@ReallySwara
pic.twitter.com/7qvVI3L1ys
— Prince(🌾Little Farmer🌾) (@Prince22zz)
December 4, 2021
This was truly unexpected
Brave girl
#KanganaRanaut
pic.twitter.com/QrJFDugQW4
— Gopal Singh Rajpurohit🇮🇳 (@Gopalrajdoli)
December 4, 2021
“Kya mai koi politician hoon? Kya Mai koi party chalati hu? What is this behavior?”#KanganaRanaut
having a Pooja Mishra moment here!
pic.twitter.com/R1G6ntuo8t
— Sia (@AnytimeGorgeous)
December 4, 2021
-
Kangana Ranaut lodged an FIR, said ‘I am getting death threats’
-
After the FIR, Kangana Ranaut shared a HOT photo while drinking wine, said – I am waiting for arrest
-
Mukesh Khanna’s reaction to Kangana Ranaut’s statement of ‘freedom and begging’, said this!
-
‘Kangana Ranaut should be kept in mental hospital or in jail’, big statement of this Akali Dal leader!
-
Kangana Ranaut furious over PM Modi’s decision to withdraw all three agricultural laws – Shameful, utterly wrong
-
Kangana Ranaut stuck on the statement of independence and Gandhiji, Assam Congress lodged an FIR!
-
Congress leaders furious over Kangana Ranaut’s independence remark, called the actress a ‘dance waali’
-
Kangana Ranaut, furious over Vir Das’s poem on gangrape in India, said – act like terrorism, take action
-
Kangana Ranaut’s attack on Mahatma Gandhi – pushing the other cheek does not give freedom, burnt the effigy of the actress
-
Priyanka Chopra never insulted any artist, then why not get Padma Shri?
-
Rakhi Sawant reached the hospital after hearing Kangana Ranaut’s statement ‘freedom in begging’ – got Padma Shri for begging
-
Kangana Ranaut’s sexy look at Tejas’s rape-up party, see the picture-video of the party
Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
english summary
Kangana ranaut car attacked in Punjab by farmers actress share video form the site , have a look here
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.