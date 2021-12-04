Entertainment

Kangana ranaut car attacked in Punjab by farmers actress share video form the site. In Punjab, farmers attacked Kangana Ranaut’s car, actress shared the video

2 days ago
News

After the government’s decision to withdraw all three agricultural laws, Kangana Ranaut expressed her opposition to it. Kangana made many big statements regarding farmers through Instagram post. Recently, when Kangana Ranaut reached Punjab, slogans of Murdabad were raised around her car. Kangana Ranaut herself has given information about this by sharing a video on Instagram Story.

By sharing a video, Kangana Ranaut has told how her car was attacked as soon as she entered Punjab. Kangana has said that a large mob attacked her car. Kangana Ranaut has clearly said how she is being treated unfairly by the farmers of Punjab.

Kangana Ranaut shared the video and wrote in the caption that as soon as I entered Punjab. The mob attacked my car. They are saying that they are farmers. Kangana Ranaut has further said in this video that on Friday I reached Punjab from Himachal Pradesh. As soon as I reached Punjab, my car was attacked by a mob.

Kangana Ranaut accused the farmers and said that they are calling themselves farmers and attacking me. Dirty abuses. Threatening to kill. This type of mob lynching is happening in public in this country. Kangana Ranaut also raised questions on the police security of Punjab and said that there are so many police, yet my car is not being allowed to leave. Am I a politician, run a party, what is this behavior?

Taking forward her point, Kangana Ranaut further says that many people are doing politics in my name. This situation is the result of that. Had the police not been there, there would have been open lynching. Shame on these people. Let us tell you that farmers agitating in Ropar, Punjab attacked Kangana Ranaut’s car on Friday. surrounded his car. Due to this there was also a jam in Chandigarh.

Kangana Ranaut had to catch a flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai. The farmers who surrounded Kangana told Kangana that they should apologize to our women. Only then will he let his car go from here. In one of the videos, Kangana Ranaut was also seen interacting with a woman from the crowd.

However, on receiving the news, the police reached the spot. The police pulled out Kangana’s car. After this Kangana Ranaut said that I am completely safe. I have left from there. Thanks to Punjab Police and CRPF. It is to be known that during the farmers movement, Kangana Ranaut shared a photo of an elderly Punjabi woman and wrote that some such people reach the movement with money. This statement of Kangana was strongly opposed by the farmers.

Many videos of what happened after stopping Kangana Ranaut’s car on social media are also going viral.

Kangana ranaut car attacked in Punjab by farmers actress share video form the site , have a look here


