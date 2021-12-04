Kangana ranaut car attacked in Punjab by farmers actress share video form the site. In Punjab, farmers attacked Kangana Ranaut’s car, actress shared the video

Kangana Ranaut’s car attacked Kangana Ranaut accused the farmers and said that they are calling themselves farmers and attacking me. Dirty abuses. Threatening to kill. This type of mob lynching is happening in public in this country. Kangana Ranaut also raised questions on the police security of Punjab and said that there are so many police, yet my car is not being allowed to leave. Am I a politician, run a party, what is this behavior? READ Also Bigg Boss OTT Day 10 Written Update: Bigg Boss OTT Day 10: Riddhima and Pratik fought in the nomination process, family members intervened - Bigg Boss OTT Day 10 full episode written in Hindi --> -->

Kangana Ranaut gave full details of the attack

Taking forward her point, Kangana Ranaut further says that many people are doing politics in my name. This situation is the result of that. Had the police not been there, there would have been open lynching. Shame on these people. Let us tell you that farmers agitating in Ropar, Punjab attacked Kangana Ranaut’s car on Friday. surrounded his car. Due to this there was also a jam in Chandigarh.

The farmers said that our women will have to apologize

Kangana Ranaut had to catch a flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai. The farmers who surrounded Kangana told Kangana that they should apologize to our women. Only then will he let his car go from here. In one of the videos, Kangana Ranaut was also seen interacting with a woman from the crowd.

Police helped Kangana Ranaut like this

However, on receiving the news, the police reached the spot. The police pulled out Kangana’s car. After this Kangana Ranaut said that I am completely safe. I have left from there. Thanks to Punjab Police and CRPF. It is to be known that during the farmers movement, Kangana Ranaut shared a photo of an elderly Punjabi woman and wrote that some such people reach the movement with money. This statement of Kangana was strongly opposed by the farmers.