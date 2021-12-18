Kangana Ranaut challenges CMM’s order, petition was dismissed in Javed Akhtar defamation case! Javed Akhtar defamation case – Kangana Ranaut challenges CMM’s order

News oi-Salman Khan

For some time now, there have been many reports of controversies regarding actress Kangana Ranaut and lyricist Javed Akhtar. It is learned at this time that Kangana Ranaut wanted that the defamation case which was done by Javed Akhtar should be transferred to it, but this petition was rejected. Regarding this matter, now Kangana Ranaut moved the sessions court here on Friday against the lower court. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) had in October rejected his plea to transfer the case from the Andheri magistrate’s court.

Following this, the court, through advocate Rizwan Siddiqui, filed a review application of Kangana Ranaut before the Borivali sessions court, stating that the CMM failed to understand that the magistrate “misused his powers to intentionally cause hurt to the applicant”. ” did.

Earlier too, the actress had expressed her disbelief about the court. She is reaching the sessions court regarding this matter. Many news have been coming out about Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar.

It is worth noting that during a TV interview, Javed Akhtar had filed a defamation complaint in Andheri court in November 2020 regarding Kangana Ranaut’s statements during an interview.

Story first published: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 13:06 [IST]

Story first published: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 13:06 [IST]