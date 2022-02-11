Kangana Ranaut clashed with Javed Akhtar on Hijab issue wife Shabana Azmi gave such an answer

Recently, lyricist Javed Akhtar had given his reaction on Karnataka’s hijab controversy, on which Kangana was stunned by him. Now Shabana Azmi has responded by tweeting.

Hijab controversy is going on in Karnataka for the last several days, which is not taking its name to stop. At the same time, Bollywood celebs are giving their respective feedback on the escalation of this controversy. Lyricist Javed Akhtar, Richa Chadha gave their strong reaction on this matter. After this, Kangana Ranaut also gave her reaction and gave advice to those who supported the hijab, after which actress Shabana Azmi has reacted on her reaction.

In fact, recently, while tweeting, Javed Akhtar had said on this matter, ‘I have never been in support of hijab or burqa. I still stand by that, but at the same time I have nothing more than contempt for these goons who are trying unsuccessfully to intimidate the girls. Is this masculinity according to them? This is regrettable’.

Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, clashed with Javed Akhtar after this tweet and shared a screenshot of writer Anand Ranganathan’s post on his Instagram story. In which it can be seen that there are two pictures. The first picture is of Iranian women in the year 1973, who are seen in bikini and second is now in which women are seen wearing burqa.

Sharing this photo, Kangana has written, ‘If you want to show courage, then don’t wear a burqa in Afghanistan, learn to free yourself from the cage’.

Responding to Kangana Ranaut’s post, actress Shabana Azmi shared her post and tweeted, ‘Tell me if I am wrong but Afghanistan is a religious state and when I last checked I found that Is India a secular democratic republic?’

Let us tell you, for many days in Karnataka, there has been a lot of ruckus in schools and colleges regarding hijab. Meanwhile, a video of a college in Karnataka surfaced, in which a girl is seen entering the college wearing a hijab. Seeing this girl, a crowd of students moves towards her from behind and starts shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in front of the girl. After which the girl is also seen answering by raising slogans of ‘Allahu Akbar’. This video has created a lot of uproar on social media.