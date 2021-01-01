Kangana Ranaut Concerned About Afghan Film Actors, Says – I’m Sad For Them

Concerns have been raised around the world since () was once again captured in (). K celebrities are also expressing their views on the issue of Afghanistan. (), Who has been making clear statements on the Taliban, has expressed fears that the lives of Afghan actors are in danger. Kangana has shared the director’s views on the subject. Kabir Khan discussed the change of power in Afghanistan with our colleague Times of India. Kangana has shared a part of this interview of Kabir on her Instagram story. In addition, Kangana wrote in the caption, “Sad for the actors of ‘Afghanistan’. Kabir Khan, who is making his first film in Afghanistan, told Itimes, ‘I have worked on films and documentaries for many years. I have many friends in Afghanistan. Some people have left the country during these years but still many people are present there. They are asking us for help. I’m sorry I couldn’t do anything for them. Kabir Khan further said, “The Indian embassy in Kabul has also been closed. I know some people in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs but no one can do anything because it has become difficult to reach Kabul. There is nothing we can do but watch the news in the news. It is also difficult to imagine that there will be an atmosphere of fear among the people of the film industry there. The Taliban will target them. The last time the Taliban came to power, they banned film and photography. I don’t think they can make movies now.