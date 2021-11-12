Kangana Ranaut Controversy BJP Gaurav Bhatia Said We Dont Support Her Talks About Withdrawing Her Padma Shri Also

On the statement of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that we do not support her statement.

Bollywood’s famous actress Kangana Ranaut has come in a lot of discussion about one of her statements. In fact, he had said in a program of Times Now that the freedom we got was begging. We got real freedom in the year 2014. Regarding this statement of the actress, the Congress asked her to take back the Padma Shri from her. The matter was also discussed in Aaj Tak’s ‘Halla Bol’, where BJP spokesperson shunned Kangana Ranaut’s statement and said that we do not agree with her statement.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia was asked by the news anchor, “Do you also believe that India got independence in real sense in 2014?” Responding to her statement, the BJP spokesperson said, “We do not agree with the statement made by Kangana Ranaut, which is being discussed today. I will also give the reason why I do not agree.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia further said on Kangana Ranaut’s statement, “Lakhs and lakhs of people sacrificed to get freedom for the country. Today, the Bharatiya Janata Party is that party in the country that if there is talk of nationalism, then it is the BJP first. Whoever the person is, if we do not agree with him, then we do not necessarily support everything, or keep opposing him.

Gaurav Bhatia further said on Kangana Ranaut’s talk, “This is Kangana Ranaut’s personal statement, questions should be asked from her. It is not necessary for the BJP that if any person makes a statement, then we should also revert to him. On his talk, the news anchor asked, “Discussions are also happening because there is a demand of the Congress party that the Padma Shri should be taken back, then what should be taken back?”

Responding to the news anchor’s comment, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, “Congress has always said freedom of expression. Remember ‘Afzal we are ashamed, your murderers are alive’. Rahul Gandhi was standing with those who raised these slogans. Congress stands with those who threw stones at the army. Should I return or not?

Gaurav Bhatia further said, “While justifying the 84 massacre, he had said that if a big tree shakes, the earth shakes. After that he was given the Bharat Ratna. The darkest chapter after independence is Emergency. Indira Gandhi got Bharat Ratna, but she had torn apart the Constitution.