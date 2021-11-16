Kangana ranaut controversy Kavita Kaushik talk about priyanka chopra not get padmashree. Kangana Ranaut Controversy Kavita Kaushik Asked Why Priyanka Chopra Doesn’t Get Padma Shri

There is a constant discussion on social media on the statement of freedom in the begging of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. In such a situation, there is a constant question about giving Padma Shri to Kangana Ranaut. It is being said on social media that the way Kangana Ranaut has commented on the independence of the country, she should return her Padma Shri award.

This statement of Kangana Ranaut was also opposed by Bigg Boss fame Kavita Kaushik. At the same time, now Kavita Kaushik has once again expressed her reaction to Kangana Ranaut’s Padma Shri award, saying that Priyanka Chopra should have got this award. Along with this, Kavita Kaushik has also shared the picture of Priyanka Chopra.

TV’s Chandramukhi Chautala Kavita Kaushik has not named Kangana Ranaut by the way. But his gesture has been like his in this post. Kavita Kaushik has directly raised the question why Priyanka Chopra was not given the Padma Shri. Along with this, the talent of Priyanka Chopra has also been explained by Kavita Kaushik.