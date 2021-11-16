Kangana ranaut controversy Kavita Kaushik talk about priyanka chopra not get padmashree. Kangana Ranaut Controversy Kavita Kaushik Asked Why Priyanka Chopra Doesn’t Get Padma Shri
There is a constant discussion on social media on the statement of freedom in the begging of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. In such a situation, there is a constant question about giving Padma Shri to Kangana Ranaut. It is being said on social media that the way Kangana Ranaut has commented on the independence of the country, she should return her Padma Shri award.
This statement of Kangana Ranaut was also opposed by Bigg Boss fame Kavita Kaushik. At the same time, now Kavita Kaushik has once again expressed her reaction to Kangana Ranaut’s Padma Shri award, saying that Priyanka Chopra should have got this award. Along with this, Kavita Kaushik has also shared the picture of Priyanka Chopra.
TV’s Chandramukhi Chautala Kavita Kaushik has not named Kangana Ranaut by the way. But his gesture has been like his in this post. Kavita Kaushik has directly raised the question why Priyanka Chopra was not given the Padma Shri. Along with this, the talent of Priyanka Chopra has also been explained by Kavita Kaushik.
Kavita Kaushik said such a big thing on Priyanka Chopra
Kavita Kaushik posted a picture of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Diwali. Kavita Kaushik has written in this post that why they do not get Padma Shri? Good actor, great person, has achieved great success all over the world. Got respect for Indian culture without mentioning it. Yes, he has never insulted any big or any fellow artist. He is awesome.
Priyanka Chopra received Padma Shri in the year 2016
However, after this post made on Priyanka Chopra, many people have also trolled her. Let us tell you that Priyanka Chopra has been awarded the Padma Shri in the year 2016. A user has advised Kavita Kaushik that she should search on Google before writing anything.
Insult to Mahatma Gandhi’s sacrifice and penance
A few days ago, Big Boss fame Kavita Kaushik, commenting on Kangana Ranaut’s statement of independence, said that in begging, our brave martyrs gave their lives to the thanksless generation like us. Earlier, BJP MP Varun Gandhi had said about Kangana that once an insult to Mahatma Gandhi’s sacrifice and penance. Never respect his killer. Now the sacrifices of lakhs of freedom fighters are contemptuous. Should I call this thinking madness or treason?
Why didn’t she get padamshree!? Fantastic actor, Brilliant human being, Globally a huge success and has put Indian culture on a pedestal without holding a flag about it ! And yes has never insulted any senior or contemporary artist or anyone for that matter! She is awesome!!
pic.twitter.com/Pp2wzso5pN
— Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak)
November 14, 2021
