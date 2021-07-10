Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut copy Choti Kangana’ Photos Gone Viral On Social Media

44 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Kangana Ranaut copy Choti Kangana’ Photos Gone Viral On Social Media
Written by admin
Kangana Ranaut copy Choti Kangana’ Photos Gone Viral On Social Media

Kangana Ranaut copy Choti Kangana’ Photos Gone Viral On Social Media

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is very active on social media along with her acting and keeps sharing her photos and videos from time to time. Apart from this, Kangana is seen speaking openly on all the issues related to Bollywood regarding politics. Some of Kangana Ranaut’s fans also like her acting very much, one of them is her little fan (Kangana Ranaut Little Girl Fan) who is becoming viral on social media by the name of little Kangana.

Actually, she has a fan little girl who looks like Kangana Ranaut, who is so crazy about her that she has even made an Instagram account named Chhoti Kangana.

Little Kangana keeps sharing pictures and videos of her copying Kangana on her Instagram account. Apart from acting of Kangana Ranaut, she also copies her look. You will be surprised to see the talent of this little fan.

This little fan tries to be like Kangana Ranaut after seeing her actions. The face of that girl is also similar to that of Kangana. Seeing this, Kangana Ranaut was once surprised herself.

Seeing this little Kangana, he shared her video and wrote, ‘Oh little do you study or do this all day?’

Talking about Kangana Ranaut’s workfront, she still has many big projects in the pipeline. ‘ and ‘Tejas’.


#Kangana #Ranaut #copy #Choti #Kangana #Photos #Viral #Social #Media

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment