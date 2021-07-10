Kangana Ranaut copy Choti Kangana’ Photos Gone Viral On Social Media

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is very active on social media along with her acting and keeps sharing her photos and videos from time to time. Apart from this, Kangana is seen speaking openly on all the issues related to Bollywood regarding politics. Some of Kangana Ranaut’s fans also like her acting very much, one of them is her little fan (Kangana Ranaut Little Girl Fan) who is becoming viral on social media by the name of little Kangana.

Watch my new video on Instagram

Link is here:https://t.co/NT45GIWgnr pic.twitter.com/UzIyn7Z8S8 — Choti Kangna (Suman Puri) (@Chotikangna) July 9, 2021

Actually, she has a fan little girl who looks like Kangana Ranaut, who is so crazy about her that she has even made an Instagram account named Chhoti Kangana.

DHAAKAD KANGANA IS COMING#KanganaRanaut https://t.co/57BWr2KpFD — Choti Kangna (Suman Puri) (@Chotikangna) July 4, 2021

Little Kangana keeps sharing pictures and videos of her copying Kangana on her Instagram account. Apart from acting of Kangana Ranaut, she also copies her look. You will be surprised to see the talent of this little fan.

Good Morning!

My instagram channel link is here belowhttps://t.co/79yeYY8q4B pic.twitter.com/rDmOZL8Cnc — Choti Kangna (Suman Puri) (@Chotikangna) June 3, 2021

This little fan tries to be like Kangana Ranaut after seeing her actions. The face of that girl is also similar to that of Kangana. Seeing this, Kangana Ranaut was once surprised herself.

Kangana Ranaut wrote such a sweet message for her little fan @chotikangna on her Instagram Story#KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/reQmIPY8TA — KRInstaupdate (@KR_Insta) July 8, 2021

Seeing this little Kangana, he shared her video and wrote, ‘Oh little do you study or do this all day?’

Finally completed 500 followers. thank you twitter family pic.twitter.com/RHrCnpzkkN — Choti Kangna (Suman Puri) (@Chotikangna) July 7, 2021

Talking about Kangana Ranaut’s workfront, she still has many big projects in the pipeline. ‘ and ‘Tejas’.