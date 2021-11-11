Kangana Ranaut counterattacked on Varun Gandhi’s tweet, said- India got freedom in Gandhi’s begging bowl, go cry no more

Kangana had recently said in a news channel program that the freedom she got in 1947 was begging, the real freedom was found in 2014.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is once again in controversy. In fact, in a news channel program, he had recently said that the freedom that was achieved in 1947 was begging, the real freedom was achieved in 2014. It is worth mentioning that 2014 is the year in which BJP government was formed and Narendra Modi became PM.

After this statement, BJP leader Varun Gandhi had targeted Kangana Ranaut by tweeting. Posting Kangana’s video, he wrote, ‘Sometimes an insult to the sacrifice and penance of Mahatma Gandhi, sometimes honoring his killer and now from Shaheed Mangal Pandey to Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and millions of freedom Disdain for the sacrifices of the fighters. Should I call this thinking madness or sedition?’

The latest case is that on Varun Gandhi’s tweet, Kangana Ranaut has responded by putting a story on her Instagram account. Kangana said that although I had clearly told that in 1857, the first war of independence took place, which was suppressed. After this the British rule increased its tyranny and cruelty. Then after a century we were given freedom in Gandhi’s begging bowl… go and cry now.

After this statement of Kangana, a new discussion has started in the country. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has applied to the Mumbai Police and demanded registration of a case against Kangana for sedition and making provocative statements. Aam Aadmi Party’s National Executive member Preeti Sharma Menon said that a demand has been made for action under sections 504, 505 and 124A of the IPC. During this, he also said that deliberate insult has been done for the purpose of disturbing the peace. Menon has also tweeted this, tagging the Commissioner of Police of Mumbai and the Director General of Police of Maharashtra, hope that some action will be taken.