Kangana Ranaut furious at Congress by taking the name of journalist Rana Ayyub, counted 4 rules in favor of BJP

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is in the headlines for her bold style and outspoken opinion, often targets someone or the other. This time she has said something about journalist Rana Ayyub, due to which she has once again come into the limelight. Kangana Ranaut has hit back on columnist Rana Ayub. Sharing the post on Instagram, Kangana has told about the four rules of her life.

Actually, Kangana has posted this while reacting to the controversy related to Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Rana Ayyub. For this, Kangana has shared a screenshot of the tweet of Rana Ayyub’s issue on her Instagram story and has shared four rules related to her own life.

Kangana’s post: The actress wrote in the post, “Remember the four rules of life. 1. Cheating supports cheating.. 2. Those who cannot trust themselves will never believe in God or any kind of faith.. 3. You will find a Guru who will be a reflection of your inner self . If you are true then you will get the support of true guru, if you are ostentatious then you will get cheaters and thugs in the form of guru… 4. If you are a thief then you will like Congress and if you are a true nationalist then your vote Will go for BJP..”

Out of these, Kangana’s fourth point has also come under some controversies and through this she has also targeted Rana Ayyub.

Here is the case: Central probe agency ED has accused Rana Ayyub of misappropriating the funds raised by him for relief work through crowdfunding platform and Ayyub using these money for personal expenses. However, Rana has denied all these allegations.

Kangana has always been showing her support for the Bharatiya Janata Party through her Instagram profile. She also appealed to the residents of Uttar Pradesh to vote for Yogi Adityanath in the elections.

Let us tell you that Kangana was banned by Twitter last year for her controversial tweak. Since then, she is taking the help of Instagram to share her opinion and statement on every issue. Earlier on Saturday, Kangana had criticized Deepika Padukone’s recent film ‘Gahreiyaan’.

