Kangana Ranaut furious over Alia Bhatt’s film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, referring to Jawaharlal Nehru

14 seconds ago
Kangana Ranaut has given a statement about Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is in the news these days. People are very fond of Alia’s avatar and acting in this film. Many reels based on the dialogues of the film are also going viral. One of these reels is of a little girl, who has imitated Alia’s character exactly. This reel is going viral fast. While many people are praising the girl’s acting, actress Kangana Ranaut has objected to it.

Sharing this video on Instagram, Kangana wrote, “Should this girl imitate a sex worker by holding a bidi in her mouth and speaking lewd and lewd dialogues? Look at his body language, is it okay to sexualize him at this age? There are hundreds of children who are being used like this. Along with this, Kangana has also tagged Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani in this post.

He also said this on Jawaharlal Nehru: Apart from this, Kangana has appealed to the government by tweeting. He wrote in the tweet, “Government should take action against such parents who are motivating young children to promote biopics with such content. Who has gained power due to immoral relations with former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

KANGANA POST

In this, Smriti Irani was tagged and asked to take action. However, Kangana deleted this post after some time. But before that his post became viral.

Let us tell you that Alia Bhatt starrer film is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. Which is the story of Gangubai, a sex worker from a red light area named Kamathipura.

READ Also  SS Rajamouli RRR ram charan jr ntr ajay devgn and Alia bhatt film postponed due to omicron read facts. SS Rajamouli RRR movie Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgan, Alia Bhatt starrer film will be postponed due to Omicron.

Let us tell you that Kangana Ranaut likes to express her opinion on every issue. Even before this, the actress had also given her reaction about Karan Johar’s film Ghareyayan. He had told through a post on social media that he did not like this film at all. Also, the actress had saved the film as garbage.


