Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut furious over the release of Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai’, said – Papa’s angel coming to ashes 200 crores

21 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Kangana Ranaut furious over the release of Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai’, said – Papa’s angel coming to ashes 200 crores
Written by admin
Kangana Ranaut furious over the release of Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai’, said – Papa’s angel coming to ashes 200 crores

Kangana Ranaut furious over the release of Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai’, said – Papa’s angel coming to ashes 200 crores

Kangana Ranaut is furious over the release of Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. He said that Alia is raking in Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut remains in the headlines for her cool style. Kangana often keeps raining arrows on someone or the other. This time actress Alia Bhatt has come under Kangana’s target. Although this is not the first time that Kangana has attacked Alia verbally, but before that she has made rhetoric on Alia.

This time the issue is Alia Bhatt’s film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Actually, Kangana Ranaut has once again linked Alia Bhatt’s casting in this film to nepotism. Targeting Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut has posted two stories on her Instagram.

Commenting on Alia’s upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Kangana has written that this film will be a flop as the wrong person has been cast for the lead role.

Kangana Ranaut’s statement- Kangana wrote, ‘200 crores will be ashes at the box office this Friday. For a papa’s (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who holds a british passport)… because papa wants to prove that this romcom can do bimbo acting too… the biggest drawback of this film is the wrong casting… this Won’t improve No wonder that cinema halls are shifting to South and Hollywood films… As long as the movie mafia is in power, this is what is written in the fate of Bollywood.

kangana 1

In another Instagram story, Kangana wrote, “The Bollywood mafia daddy papa who single-handedly changed the culture of the film industry, has emotionally manipulated many big directors and puts his mediocre product on top of his finest cinematic talent.” After this release, another such example will come out… people should stop watching them. A big hero and a great director are the new victims of his cunning this Friday.

READ Also  Mandira Bedi's post for Mauni Roy: Mandira Bedi wrote a heartfelt letter to her precious Mauni Roy on her birthday
kangana 2

Story of Gangubai Talking about the film, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ajay Devgan is also seen in the lead role. The film is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. Alia Bhatt is playing the role of Gangubai Kothewali of Kamathipura in the film.

Kangana’s old statement on Ranbir Alia- Even before this, Kangana Ranaut has attacked Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with nepotism. Kangana even called Ranbir-Alia dumb. Talking to Mid Day, Kangana said, ‘What is the point of calling him young. Ranbir Kapoor is 37 years old. Alia Bhatt is only 27 years old. At the age of 27, my mother had three children. This is absolutely unfair. Children are dumb, what are they? When it comes to discussing sex life, these actors have no problem. Share photos on Insta but when it comes to important issues of the country, avoid talking about them. They say we have our own choice.


#Kangana #Ranaut #furious #release #Alia #Bhatts #Gangubai #Papas #angel #coming #ashes #crores

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  By whom was the arrest of Rakesh Tikait stopped? When asked a question to Satyapal Malik, he gave such an answer

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment