Kangana Ranaut furious over the release of Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai’, said – Papa’s angel coming to ashes 200 crores

Kangana Ranaut is furious over the release of Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. He said that Alia is raking in Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut remains in the headlines for her cool style. Kangana often keeps raining arrows on someone or the other. This time actress Alia Bhatt has come under Kangana’s target. Although this is not the first time that Kangana has attacked Alia verbally, but before that she has made rhetoric on Alia.

This time the issue is Alia Bhatt’s film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Actually, Kangana Ranaut has once again linked Alia Bhatt’s casting in this film to nepotism. Targeting Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut has posted two stories on her Instagram.

Commenting on Alia’s upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Kangana has written that this film will be a flop as the wrong person has been cast for the lead role.

Kangana Ranaut’s statement- Kangana wrote, ‘200 crores will be ashes at the box office this Friday. For a papa’s (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who holds a british passport)… because papa wants to prove that this romcom can do bimbo acting too… the biggest drawback of this film is the wrong casting… this Won’t improve No wonder that cinema halls are shifting to South and Hollywood films… As long as the movie mafia is in power, this is what is written in the fate of Bollywood.

In another Instagram story, Kangana wrote, “The Bollywood mafia daddy papa who single-handedly changed the culture of the film industry, has emotionally manipulated many big directors and puts his mediocre product on top of his finest cinematic talent.” After this release, another such example will come out… people should stop watching them. A big hero and a great director are the new victims of his cunning this Friday.

Story of Gangubai Talking about the film, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ajay Devgan is also seen in the lead role. The film is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. Alia Bhatt is playing the role of Gangubai Kothewali of Kamathipura in the film.

Kangana’s old statement on Ranbir Alia- Even before this, Kangana Ranaut has attacked Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with nepotism. Kangana even called Ranbir-Alia dumb. Talking to Mid Day, Kangana said, ‘What is the point of calling him young. Ranbir Kapoor is 37 years old. Alia Bhatt is only 27 years old. At the age of 27, my mother had three children. This is absolutely unfair. Children are dumb, what are they? When it comes to discussing sex life, these actors have no problem. Share photos on Insta but when it comes to important issues of the country, avoid talking about them. They say we have our own choice.