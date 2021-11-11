Kangana Ranaut gets heavily trolled by saying, India got ‘real freedom’ in 2014, in 1947 it was ‘bheekh’, social media erupts in anger

angry people

There has been a ruckus on social media regarding this statement of the Bollywood actress. From actress Swara Bhaskar to former IAS officer and many Congress leaders are furious on Kangana.

10 more cases will be on me

On Kangana’s talk, the anchor said that that’s why everyone tells you that you are saffron. To this, Kangana laughed and said, “I am going to have 10 more cases against me for this.”

Swara Bhaskar’s comment

After watching this video of Kangana in the ceremony, actress Swara Bhaskar tweeted, “Who are those stupid people who are applauding after hearing this, I want to know.” Let us tell you that some people also applauded after hearing Kangana’s statement.

Varun Gandhi’s comment

Tweeting Kangana’s video, Varun Gandhi wrote, “Sometimes an insult to Mahatma Gandhi’s sacrifice and penance, sometimes honoring his killer, and now from Shaheed Mangal Pandey to Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose And despise the sacrifices of lakhs of freedom fighters. Should I call this thinking madness or sedition?”

Answer given to Varun Gandhi

By including this tweet of Varun in her Instagram story, Kangana wrote in response – “However, I clearly stated that the first war of independence took place in 1857, which was suppressed. After this the atrocities and cruelty of the British rule increased. After almost a century, we were given freedom in Gandhi’s begging bowl… go and cry now.”

