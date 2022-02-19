Kangana Ranaut gets her third contestant for LockUp show watch new promo. Watch promo of third contestant in Kangana Ranaut’s show lockup

The biggest and most fearless reality show, Lock Up has a streaming date of 27th February. In such a situation, a new promo is coming out about the contestants one after the other. In this new promo, the number 3 contestant has been told the hottest and sizzling. Kangana recently shared a video clip indicating who the contestant is and why she is being shut down!

A super sizzling and controversial girl has grabbed everyone’s attention while strolling through a restaurant messaging her boyfriend about how fun last night was. But, this glam girl hardly had any idea what turn things would take next! As she sits down to order a ‘Steaming Hot Cappuccino’, Kangana’s plan begins and we see the authorities nab the beautiful lady for being ‘Steaming Hot’.

Shocked, the sizzling young stunner replies, “It’s not a crime to be hot!”, but the officers are in no mood to listen. That’s why they pick up this mysterious and beautiful woman and put her behind bars! Can you guess who is this third, controversial and beautiful contestant?

Kangana Ranaut will have 16 popular celebrity contestants jailed. They’ll compete for the most basic amenities where they’ll fight for the winner’s title. Celebrity contestants will soon be introduced to the audience, who can also interact with them for the first time and become a unique part of the show. It will be shown live on Alt Balaji and MX Player. Watch its new super hot video here and think who is that third contestant.

Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 14:54 [IST]