Kangana Ranaut got Padma Shri award, Said- I made more enemies than money actress gave a befitting reply to trolls; watch video – I made more enemies than money

Kangana Ranaut has shared a video from her Insta account in which she is seen replying to those people who once asked her, ‘Yeh sab kyu karti ho, pangey lete ho? This is not your job.’

Kangana Ranaut has been honored with the Padma Shri Award 2020 on today (November 8, 2021). President Ram Nath Kovind presented the Padma Shri award to Kangana Ranaut along with a citation. In such a situation, Kangana Ranaut has shared a video from her Insta account, in which she is seen answering those people who had once asked her, ‘Yeh sab karta hai, pangey lete ho? This is not your job.’

Expressing her happiness, Kangana said, ‘Friends, being an artist, I got a lot of love, respect, awards. But today, for the first time in life, being an ideal citizen has received the Padma Shri award. I am grateful to this country, to this government. When I started my career at a young age, I did not get success for a long time. After 8-10 years when I got success, I started working on different things without enjoying that success.

Kangana further said- ‘I refused to ad for fairness products, refused item songs. Refused to work in big hero films, in big production houses. Made many enemies too. Make more enemies than money.

Kangna further said- ‘Then more awareness came about the country, whether it is Jihadi or Khalistani or enemy countries, the forces that break the country. raised voice against them. Don’t know how many cases are still on me.

Kangana further said- ‘Often people ask me what do I get by doing all this, why do you do it? This is not your job. So today I have to say this to those people, this honor which I have got in the form of Padma Shri, it will shut the mouths of many people. I thank this country from the bottom of my heart.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, singer Adnan Sami has also been honored with the Padma Shri award. A total of 61 Padma Shri awards have been given today. During the award ceremony, Kangana Ranaut came to receive the award wearing a silk sari. He was wearing big earrings in his ears. In which Kangana was looking very beautiful.