Kangana Ranaut hits at Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai promotion for sexualising young girls | Kangana Ranaut wreaks havoc on Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai

Questions raised on parents also

Kangana Ranaut urged the government that strict punishment should be given to all such parents who are forcing their children to speak sex worker dialogues and promoting a sex worker biopic for money. She became powerful in the society only because of sex worker supplying girls to Pandit Nehru.

have hit before

Well this is not the first time that Kangana Ranaut has attacked Alia Bhatt. In an interview, Kangana Ranaut called Alia Bhatt a chamchi of Karan Johar, who has no backbone. Kangana said that Alia should develop her own mind. On this, Alia had asked clearly that what has she done to Kangana, which such things are spoken on her.

ruckus on manyavar ad

Recently, in the new ed of Manyavar – Mohe, Alia Bhatt questioned the generation-long ritual of kanyadan and asked if I am a charity. Along with this, this ad had also questioned the addition of words like alien and wealth with daughters. This Kangana Ranaut was upset. Taking a dig at Alia, he wrote – Money is not a bad word, you have a bad mind. Money is the word used in common language – Ram Ratan Dhan Payo, Putra Dhan, Soundarya Dhan. Having Kanya Dhan or Paraya Dhan does not mean that you are selling your daughter. Stop making such mockery of Hindu religion.

was explained about the Vedas and Puranas

Kangna further wrote – When people start trying to degrade your values, by minimizing the importance of the word charity, then understand that the time for Ram Rajya has come back. The king who donated everything and assumed the life of an ascetic. In our Vedas, both the earth and the woman have been given the status of goddess and also the respect of the mother. So there is nothing wrong in calling them precious.

old enmity with alia

Kangana and Alia’s enmity is old. Kangana told in an interview, “Alia had messaged me the trailer of Raazi and together it was written – Please definitely watch.” At the same time, Kangana also called Aamir Khan a hypocrite and told that I had gone to the screening of his Dangal. He said that Bollywood stars shamelessly approach him to promote their films. But when it comes to Kangana’s turn, all the stars ignore her as if Kangana is not there.