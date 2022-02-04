kangana ranaut host reality show lock upp actress angry on question related with deepika padukone. Actress got furious on the question of Kangana Ranaut host reality show lockup Deepika Padukone

Kangana Ranaut got furious after hearing Deepika Padukone’s question

During the question and answer, a female journalist asked that Deepika is wearing a dress with hemlines and necklines during the promotion. Which was taunted by a social media influencer. The woman journalist put this whole question in front of Kangana Ranaut to defend Deepika. Responding to this, Kangana Ranaut expressed her strong displeasure and said that she can defend herself.

Kangana Ranaut said I can’t promote her film

Kangana said that she has both the stage and the privilege. A video of this is also going viral on the internet, in which Kangana Ranaut is saying that look, I am here to defend those who cannot defend themselves. I cannot promote his film here. Kangana Ranaut said what you are trying to do, we know.

Kangana Ranaut said we are not so ignorant

Kangana Ranaut further said that we are not so innocent. put it out I will be outside with you for 45 minutes. During this, Kangana Ranaut also remembered the promotion event of Judgmental Hai Kya during the year 2019. Kangana said that the same was done at that time also. This is an old trick.

Kangana Ranaut gave this answer

With this, in response to another question from the media, Kangana Ranaut said that there can only be a comparison of fashion between Karan Johar and me. When asked who amongst Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh does he find the best host? To this, Kangana Ranaut said that Amitabh Bachchan is senior to her. He hasn’t seen anyone’s TV show.