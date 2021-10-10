Kangana Ranaut in Aryan Khan Drugs Case Post: Kangana Ranaut Indirect Jibe on Shahrukh Khan: Kangana Ranaut has targeted Shah Rukh Khan without mentioning his name.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is very talkative on social media and puts her opinion on all issues. Now Kangana Ranaut has shared a post on social media saying that the son of Hollywood actor Jackie Chan was arrested in 2014 for taking drugs. Jackie Chan later apologized. The actress’ post comes at a time when Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is in judicial custody for 14 days for taking drugs.

Kangana Ranaut has shared a photo of herself making a collage on the story of her Instagram account. In this picture, Jackie Chan is seen with his son on one side. Jackie Chan’s son, on the other hand, has been arrested by police. He wrote with the picture, ‘Jackie Chan officially apologized in 2014 when his son was arrested in a drug case.’ Kangana Ranaut further wrote, “He (Jackie Chan) said, ‘I am ashamed of my son’s actions, this is my failure and I will not intervene to save him.’ The post reads, “He (Jackie Chan) was later jailed for 6 months and apologized.” The actress wrote at the end of the post, ‘I’m just saying.’



Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram Story

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had written a lengthy letter on the ongoing drug case, when Hrithik Roshan had backed Aryan Khan on his Instagram account. Kangana Ranaut wrote, ‘Now all the mafia is coming to the rescue of Pappu Aryan Khan … We make mistakes but we should not glorify him … I believe this will give him direction and he will be inspired by his actions. The result … hopefully it can evolve and make it better and bigger. It’s not good to chat about them when they’re weak but it’s a crime to think they didn’t do anything wrong.

It is worth noting that on the night of October 2, the NCB caught Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan on a cruise in Mumbai at a Dogs party. Aryan Khan has since been remanded in NCB custody and later remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. Aryan Khan’s bail plea was also rejected. As a result, Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail.