Kangana Ranaut in Aryan Khan Drugs Case Post: Kangana Ranaut Indirect Jibe on Shahrukh Khan: Kangana Ranaut has targeted Shah Rukh Khan without mentioning his name.
Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had written a lengthy letter on the ongoing drug case, when Hrithik Roshan had backed Aryan Khan on his Instagram account. Kangana Ranaut wrote, ‘Now all the mafia is coming to the rescue of Pappu Aryan Khan … We make mistakes but we should not glorify him … I believe this will give him direction and he will be inspired by his actions. The result … hopefully it can evolve and make it better and bigger. It’s not good to chat about them when they’re weak but it’s a crime to think they didn’t do anything wrong.
It is worth noting that on the night of October 2, the NCB caught Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan on a cruise in Mumbai at a Dogs party. Aryan Khan has since been remanded in NCB custody and later remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. Aryan Khan’s bail plea was also rejected. As a result, Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail.
Kangana Ranaut
