Kangana Ranaut in Veer Savarkar’s dungeon, see pictures here

Next to this, Kangana has written – ‘How scared they (the British) must have been because of which they kept Veer Savarkar ji in black water in those days. It is impossible to escape from this small island in the middle of the sea, yet the British put Veer Savarkar in chains, built a thick walled prison and locked him in a small dungeon.’