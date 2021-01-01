kangana ranaut instagram account hacked: Kangana Ranaut claims her Instagram account was hacked by China, saying it is a big international conspiracy

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has claimed that an attempt has been made to hack her Instagram account. Not only that, he says someone sitting in China hacked his account and deleted all anti-Taliban posts from the Instagram story. Kangana, who is busy preparing for the film ‘Dhakad’, has said that it is part of an international conspiracy and she does not believe it.

Hacker deletes Insta Stories

Kangana Ranaut is known for her outspoken statements. Notably, his Twitter account has already been suspended. Twitter took action for using provocative posts and abusive language on Kangana. Kangana has been active on Instagram ever since. She is currently writing extensively on the situation in Afghanistan. Kangana claims that the hacker deleted several of her posts from her Instagram story.

‘My account is disabled’

Revealing this on Instagram Story, Kangana wrote on Wednesday, ‘I received an alert on Instagram last night. It says that someone from China is trying to hack my account. This warning soon disappeared. So all my insta stories about the Taliban disappeared this morning. My account was also disabled.

‘I’m posting from my sister’s phone’

Kangana further wrote, ‘I phoned people on Instagram and said I was able to access the account, but it was logging out because I wanted to type something. This has happened many times. I am currently updating this story from my sister’s phone as my account is also linked to her phone. This is a big international conspiracy … I can’t believe it. ‘



It was also posted on the arrest of Raj Kundra

However, Kangana is very talkative about her words. She is cursing the Taliban today, while earlier she had spoken about the revelations in the Raj Kundra case and described Bollywood as ‘Bollywood’. Posting after Raj Kundra’s arrest, Kangana wrote, “That’s why I say that the gutters in the film industry … whatever shines is not gold. In my next production, Tiku Weds Sheru, I will unravel many of the mysteries of Bollywood.

Kangana Ranaut will be seen in these films

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with her film ‘Dhakad’. Filming for the film has just ended in Budapest. She will be seen in ‘Tejas’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’ and ‘Emergency’. His film ‘Thalaivi’ is also ready and awaiting release.

