Kangana Ranaut is angry with the filmmakers again, find out why the old empire will collapse

Ever since the Maharashtra government announced the opening of cinemas in the state from October 22, 2021, all the filmmakers have been rushing to announce the release dates of their films. Now the actress is angry with the filmmakers over the issue. Kangana Ranaut has written a very bad message to people on social media. In her note, Kangana has called the people of Bollywood stupid and said that these people had been sleeping for months and are now announcing such release dates as if people have no job without watching their movies. Kangana wrote, ‘This is a time of change for the film industry. Only good content will work. So this is not really a bad time. This is the time of social hygiene. Old kingdoms will fall and new kingdoms will rise. Look, Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram story: We tell you that Kangana’s film was also released on September 10, but could not be released in the state due to the closure of cinemas in Maharashtra. On this, Kangana wrote, ‘This is a good time for people like us. We can’t release a movie alone. We don’t get as many screens as people want. Big studios and mafias have complete control over cinema owners and multiplexes. We just rely on good content. In this way I have been able to move forward so far. On the work front, Kangana has completed the shooting of her next film ‘Dhakad’. Now she is shooting for her upcoming film ‘Tejas’ in which she will be seen as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force. Apart from this, Kangana has also acted in ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Dida’, ‘Emergency’ and ‘The Avatar – Sita’.