Kangana Ranaut Is Being Vicious, Must Dignify Her Responses, Inside Edge Actor Tanuj Virwani Exclusive





Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut has an opinion on every part. The actor by no means fails to place forth her views on any present subject of nationwide or worldwide relevance (or irrelevance). She has repeatedly additionally hit again at those that are likely to query her opinion. However not, Homicide Mere Jaan actor Tanuj Virwani has one thing to recommend to Kangana, that she have to be chargeable for placing forth her opinions on social media.

In an unique dialog, Tanuj Virwani talked about Kangana Ranaut's opinion on social media and the way she must be accountable concerning the identical. Tanuj talked about that whereas he respects Kangana as an actor, however she is being 'vicious' in expressing her views. He additionally added that a variety of folks (particularly children) comply with the Manikarnika actor on social media and subsequently, Kangana should dignify her opinion. "Until a degree, I actually did respect her opinions as effectively. However whenever you begin having an opinion and whenever you begin turning into vicious with virtually each subject. She has energy, younger folks look as much as her. So many individuals are following her. With energy comes accountability, Kangana has been irresponsible and irrational on the subject of her opinions. She could be a lot extra dignified in her responses," Tanuj Virwani mentioned.

Tanuj additional added that there's a approach of placing forth opinions and Kangana's approach isn't one. "Make your level however this isn't a approach," he added.

On being requested what he thinks about Twitter suspending Kangana Ranaut’s account, Tanuj Virwani mentioned that ‘guys on the Twitter definitely know what they’re doing.’

On the work entrance, Tanuj Virwani’s Homicide Mere Jaan is already streaming on Disney+Hotstar and is getting immense love from the viewers. Within the collection, Tanuj is enjoying the function of a cop. Tanuj has labored in a number of net collection and flicks together with Inside Edge, Poison and Kamathipura.