Kangana Ranaut Javed Akhtar defamation suit: Kangana Ranaut scoffs at Ryan Reynolds’ ‘copy’ statement, says – Hollywood is stealing screens – Full timeline of incidents

Kangana Ranaut Javed Akhtar defamation suit: Full timeline of incidents

Last week, a Mumbai court heard a defamation suit against lyricist Javed Akhtar and slammed Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. In fact, despite repeated pleas by the court, Kangana Ranaut did not attend the continuous hearing of the case. Expressing displeasure over Kangana’s irresponsible behavior, the court said that if Kangana does not appear in court for the next hearing on September 20, 2021, an arrest warrant will be issued against her. Is Kangana Ranaut really contempt of court and the court? Come on in, take a look and enjoy yourself!

Why did Javed Akhtar file a defamation suit against Kangana Ranaut?

On November 2, 2020, lyricist Javed Akhtar filed a defamation suit against Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai’s Andheri Magistrate’s Court. In an interview to a TV channel on the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Kangana Ranaut had made “baseless” allegations against Javed Akhtar. Kangana had said in the interview that Javed Akhtar was accused of factionalism in Bollywood and had even threatened him in the case of Hrithik Roshan. Kangana said, ‘Once Javed Akhtar called me at his house and told me that Rakesh Roshan and his family are very big people. If you don’t apologize to them, you won’t be anywhere. They will put you in prison and destroy you. Then you have to commit suicide. These were his words. He even yelled at me. I shuddered at his house. Javed Akhtar, through his lawyer Niranjan Mundargi, later filed a defamation suit against Kangana Ranaut under sections 499 and 500 of the IPC.

Javed Akhtar recorded his statement against Kangana

About 1 month later, on December 3, 2020, Javed Akhtar filed a statement in court through his lawyer. Subsequently, on December 19, 2020, the court directed the police to investigate the defamation case of Javed Akhtar. Javed Akhtar’s lawyer demanded action in the case. Following this, the court ordered the Juhu police to submit a report on January 16 after an investigation.

Mumbai Police issued summons to Kangana Ranaut

While being investigated by the Mumbai Police, Kangana Ranaut was summoned on January 21, 2021 for questioning in connection with a defamation suit. Police had asked Kangana to appear on January 22. But Kangana did not come for questioning.

The court also issued summons to Kangana

After the police, the court summoned Kangana Ranaut for a hearing on February 1, 2021. Police said the matter needs further investigation, so the court ordered the next hearing to be held on March 1, 2021.

Kangana Ranaut was repeatedly absent despite court orders

Despite repeated requests from the court, Kangana Ranaut did not attend the hearing. Subsequently, on March 1, the court issued a bailable warrant against Kangana in the defamation case and said that the next hearing of the case would be held on March 22. However, on March 25, Kangana’s warrant was revoked and she appeared in court.

The court rejected Kangana’s plea

Subsequently, on April 5, Kangana Ranaut filed a petition in the court seeking quashing of the ongoing defamation suit against her. Kangana challenged the court order of the Metropolitan Magistrate in the Sessions Court. However, the Sessions Court rejected Kangana’s plea, after which she moved the High Court. On September 9, 2021, the Mumbai High Court also dismissed Kangana’s petition.

Kangana disagrees, the court has tightened

Kangana Ranaut did not appear in the defamation case despite being told several times by the court. On September 14, 2021, the court sternly ruled that if Kangana did not appear at the next hearing on September 20, 2021, a non-bailable warrant would be issued against her. After that, the police will arrest Kangana and produce her in court. On this, Kangana’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui submitted a medical certificate claiming that Kangana was ill.