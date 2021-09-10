Kangana Ranaut: Kangana Ranaut says that if people want, I will join politics like Thalayavi Kangana Ranaut will join politics? Said- If the people want, I will definitely become ‘Thalaivi’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday held a press conference in the national capital for her upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’. During the press conference, Kangana hinted that she may enter politics like actress Jay Lalita in the film. Along with Kangana, the film’s producer Vishnuvardhan Induri was also present. Meanwhile, Kangana wore a traditional silk sari. In which the actress looked very glamorous. Initiating the press conference, Kangana said that her voice has become a bit muffled as she is not feeling well. Kangana says, ‘A little cold has reduced my voice a bit, but it’s not cowardly.’



Kangana says, ‘I am a nationalist and I speak for the country. I speak not as a politician but as a responsible citizen. As long as one wants to enter politics. I need a lot of love and support from people for this, but right now I am happy as an actress. But if tomorrow people like me and support me, I will definitely like it. ‘

Jayalalithaa’s political journey from ‘Thalayavi’ is shown in the film

The late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J. Regarding Jayalalithaa’s character, Kangana says, “Thalayavi is based on the story of Jayalalithaa’s journey from film to politics. This does not mean that the film does not try to change any mentality related to male-dominated society.” It felt like she could never be a politician or she could handle a convex situation. Women have not only become chief ministers but have won elections many times. His mentor in politics – MGR – has always supported him. So, this film shows that there are some men in the society who help a woman a lot to move forward in life. ‘

Kangana described her struggle as Jayalalithaa, saying- even opponents praise me today

My views on politics changed

When Kangana was asked why there is no controversy about this film? Reacting to this, the actress says, “All the credit goes to the director of our film because even those who are in politics now have no problem with this film.” Kangana further says, ‘After working in this film, my understanding of politics and politicians has changed. My thoughts on politics were very old, but my thoughts changed after working in film. After working in film, I realized that doing politics is not easy at all. There are many challenges in this.

What did Kangana Ranaut learn from Jayalalithaa? Said- Amma will never forget this story

‘I had to face many difficulties while filming’

There are temples of Mother Jaya in Tamil Nadu. He is worshiped there. Other officers from the IAS also consider her an intelligent and powerful woman. Jayalalithaa has a different reputation among the people. But he did not have to face any major controversy, of course he also had to face many difficulties. But still people re-elected him. Talking about the challenges she faced while making this film, Kangana said, “I had many health problems like back pain due to gaining weight. Learning Bharatanatyam and performing with a heavy body was not at all easy.

Kangana Ranaut gets angry with theater owners again, says- these people are always threatening Bollywood



‘I learned a lot from this movie’

When Kangana was asked why she considers this film as her best? To which Kangana replied, “Everything shown in this film is based on true events. Making a film like this is like a brain exercise. You have to think hard while playing a character handling thousands of bureaucrats. So I learned a lot doing this film and that’s why this is my best film.” Believes.

The film stars Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa and MG Arvind Swamy. Ramachandran. The film was shot simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. The film was directed by AL Vijay and produced by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, Madan Karki (Tamil), and Rajat Arora (Hindi).

‘Thalayavi’ is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh.

