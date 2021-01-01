Kangana Ranaut lauds Sher Shah, news of Captain Vikram Batra’s tragedy spread like wildfire in Himachal
Kangana Ranaut shared two posts on Instagram Story. In it, he has praised ‘Sher Shah’ directed by Vishnu Vardhan. Kangana has praised Siddharth Malhotra and congratulated the entire team for making a great film. Kangana also remembers the days of her childhood and recounts the atmosphere when news of Captain Batra’s martyrdom came during the Kargil war.
‘I’ve been upset for days’
Sharing a photo of Captain Vikram Batra, Kangana writes, ‘National hero Vikram Batra was from Himachal Pradesh, Palampur. Very famous and beloved soldier. When this incident happened, the news spread like wildfire in Himachal, it broke our hearts. As a kid, I used to get upset when I heard this news.
Congratulations to Siddharth Malhotra and the team
In her second slide, Kangana has posted a photo of Siddharth Malhotra. Tagging the actor, he wrote, ‘What a great tribute to Siddharth Malhotra. Congratulations to the entire team. It was a big responsibility and you all did a great job.
How is the relationship between Kangana and Karan?
Karan Johar’s Dharma Production has co-produced ‘Sher Shah’. Kangana has always alleged that Karan Johar advocates nepotism in Bollywood. Not only that, Kangana has also said that Karan runs ‘Bully Wood’ in Bollywood which annoys newcomers from outside. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror last year, Karan Johar had said, “A lot has been said about the tension between Kangana and me. But it’s also true that when we meet at every event we treat each other politely. As a filmmaker, I respect Kangana’s talent and her art. She is an actress who has proved her worth.
