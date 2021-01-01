Kangana Ranaut lauds Sher Shah, news of Captain Vikram Batra’s tragedy spread like wildfire in Himachal

Captain Vikram Batra’s biopic ‘Sher Shah’ is being appreciated everywhere. The film has become the No. 1 Hindi film on IMDb with a rating of 8.9. Kangana Ranaut has also joined the ranks of those who appreciated the film. Kangana Ranaut on Instagram Story not only praised the entire team of the film and Siddharth Malhotra but also recalled the bravery of Captain Vikram Batra, the hero of the Kargil war. What is special is that ‘Sher Shah’ is a film made under the banner of Karan Johar and Kangana always stands against Karan for nepotism and all such issues. In such a situation, Kangana congratulated the entire team in praise of ‘Sher Shah’ and even the fans were surprised.

Kangana praised the film in her Instagram story

Kangana Ranaut shared two posts on Instagram Story. In it, he has praised ‘Sher Shah’ directed by Vishnu Vardhan. Kangana has praised Siddharth Malhotra and congratulated the entire team for making a great film. Kangana also remembers the days of her childhood and recounts the atmosphere when news of Captain Batra’s martyrdom came during the Kargil war.

‘I’ve been upset for days’

Sharing a photo of Captain Vikram Batra, Kangana writes, ‘National hero Vikram Batra was from Himachal Pradesh, Palampur. Very famous and beloved soldier. When this incident happened, the news spread like wildfire in Himachal, it broke our hearts. As a kid, I used to get upset when I heard this news.

Congratulations to Siddharth Malhotra and the team

In her second slide, Kangana has posted a photo of Siddharth Malhotra. Tagging the actor, he wrote, ‘What a great tribute to Siddharth Malhotra. Congratulations to the entire team. It was a big responsibility and you all did a great job.

How is the relationship between Kangana and Karan?

Karan Johar’s Dharma Production has co-produced ‘Sher Shah’. Kangana has always alleged that Karan Johar advocates nepotism in Bollywood. Not only that, Kangana has also said that Karan runs ‘Bully Wood’ in Bollywood which annoys newcomers from outside. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror last year, Karan Johar had said, “A lot has been said about the tension between Kangana and me. But it’s also true that when we meet at every event we treat each other politely. As a filmmaker, I respect Kangana’s talent and her art. She is an actress who has proved her worth.

