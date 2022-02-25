Kangana Ranaut Lock Up show Wrestling Gold Medalist Champion Babita Phogat fourth contestant

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming captive reality show ‘Lock Up: Bedes Jail Attyari Khel’ has stunned everyone with its challenging format. Content queen Ekta R Kapoor is all set to stream this fearless reality show for Indian audiences for free on Alt Balaji and MX Player from February 27.

As everyone is waiting for the reveal of the contestants, the makers have now announced the fourth celebrity contestant of ‘Lock Up’. First including TV actress and model Nisha Rawal, internet sensation Poonam Pandey, stand-up comedian Munawwar Farooqui After announcing the names of the three contestants, it is now confirmed that wrestling champion Babita Phogat is the new prisoner of the much awaited show.

Babita Phogat made India proud by winning India’s first gold medal in women’s wrestling at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. He won 2018 Commonwealth Games, Silver Medal in 2010 Commonwealth Games and Bronze Medal in 2012 World Wrestling Championships and later stepped into politics in 2019. Her real life story inspired the Bollywood blockbuster Dangal as she became an icon for millions.

Babita Phogat shared, “I am very excited to be on a show like ‘Lock Up’ as I have never done a show that is live for 24 hours. So I am very happy and excited to be a part of this show as well. This show will let people know what I am. Earlier audiences know me from the movie ‘Dangal’. So, now people will come to know about my real personality, my likes and dislikes and I am a person as a person. Will know how I am in real life.” The show is slated to premiere on February 27, 2022. Alt Balaji and MX Player will live stream the show 24×7 on their respective platforms.

Story first published: Friday, February 25, 2022, 15:01 [IST]