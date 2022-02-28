Kangana Ranaut Lock Upp Day 1 Highlights: Poonam Pandey, Sara Khan, Karanvir Bohra and others enters the jail, contestants fights | LOCK UP DAY 1- 13 contestants including Poonam Pandey, Sara Khan reached jail, Payal clashed with Kangana, scuffled on the first day itself

Munavwar Farooqui, Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, Karanvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Tehseen Poonawalla, Anjali Arora (Influencer), Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Babita Phogat, Shaysha Shinde, Swami Chakrapani..

During the premiere, where Kangana Ranaut had a tussle with some of the contestants. He asked some sharp questions. So there was a tremendous debate with Payal Rohatgi. Payal tells Kangana that you take Alia Bhatt’s name to be in the news.

Poonam Pandey on the allegation of making adult content

In a conversation with Poonam, Kangana shared that people have accused her of making and promoting adult films. To this Poonam replies that she does not make adult films but erotica i.e. ‘erotic’ content. He made a comparison between Erotica and Kamasutra and said, “Erotica is closer to Kamasutra.” Also Poonam Pandey said that till date she has not broken any law of India through the content she creates.

At the same time, Sara Khan is accused that she herself gives rise to controversies, so that she remains in the news. To this the actress said, “I don’t need controversies to be in the news, my work speaks. Whatever I am today is because of my work.”

