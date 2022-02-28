Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Lock Upp Day 1 Highlights: Poonam Pandey, Sara Khan, Karanvir Bohra and others enters the jail, contestants fights | LOCK UP DAY 1- 13 contestants including Poonam Pandey, Sara Khan reached jail, Payal clashed with Kangana, scuffled on the first day itself

10 seconds ago
The 13 contestants joining the show are-

Munavwar Farooqui, Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, Karanvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Tehseen Poonawalla, Anjali Arora (Influencer), Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Babita Phogat, Shaysha Shinde, Swami Chakrapani..

During the premiere, where Kangana Ranaut had a tussle with some of the contestants. He asked some sharp questions. So there was a tremendous debate with Payal Rohatgi. Payal tells Kangana that you take Alia Bhatt’s name to be in the news.

In a conversation with Poonam, Kangana shared that people have accused her of making and promoting adult films. To this Poonam replies that she does not make adult films but erotica i.e. ‘erotic’ content. He made a comparison between Erotica and Kamasutra and said, “Erotica is closer to Kamasutra.” Also Poonam Pandey said that till date she has not broken any law of India through the content she creates.

At the same time, Sara Khan is accused that she herself gives rise to controversies, so that she remains in the news. To this the actress said, “I don’t need controversies to be in the news, my work speaks. Whatever I am today is because of my work.”

After all the contestants reached the jail, in the first episode of lock up, the contestants were divided into 2 teams. In which both were divided into left and right blocks. Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between Shivam and Siddharth on the very first day. However, the rest settled their fight.

At the same time, the nomination was also seen on the first day itself. In which every contestant was asked to take 2 such names, which they want to send out of the lock up. Even during the nomination, a lot was heard among the contestants.

