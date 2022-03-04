Kangana Ranaut LOCK UPP show Payal Rohatgi questions the show’s makers

Producer Ekta Kapoor and actress Kangana Ranaut’s controversial show ‘Lock Up’ is making headlines across the world due to controversial personalities and unique concepts. The anger of the contestants and the heat between them is making the show interesting for the viewers. ‘Tu-Tu Main-Main’ has started among the contestants. Viewers will witness tremendous drama in the upcoming episodes and this beautiful journey of lockup will be no less than a terrifying roller coaster for the contestants.

Inside the lock-up the next day, Payal said, “You cannot lock all the doors by any means. Our responsibility is in your hands.” On this, Munavvar added fuel to the fire by saying, “There is no such door here that cannot be broken.” After this Payal is seen trying to escape by climbing the watchtower. It will be interesting to see why the makers kept Payal Rohatgi locked in the corridor for three hours.

By the way, all the contestants of this show have been in discussion about some controversy. Sara Khan including Payal Rohatgi, Karanvir Bohra, Munavvar Farooqui, Siddharth Nigam, Poonam Pandey and Babita Phogat have come together.

Queen Kangana Ranaut is debuting on the OTT platform for the first time through this show ‘Lock Up’. Apart from the uproar, the love angle of Shivam and actress Sara Khan is visible inside this lock-up. For Sara Khan, Shivam is seen reciting poetry one after the other. Babita Phogat is teaching wrestling to the participants inside the jail. Looks like it has turned into a lock-up arena wherein she is grabbing the attention of her fans with her wrestling moves. It is being telecast on Alt Balaji and MX Player.

