Kangana Ranaut lodged an FIR against the person, alleging death threats Said ‘He openly threatened to kill me’

Actress Kangana Ranaut has filed an FIR against a person living in Bathinda. It is alleged that the person had openly threatened to kill the actress. Sharing the copy of the FIR with her Instagram handle, Kangana wrote that she had recently received death threats after expressing her opinion on the 26/11 attacks.

Kangana recently made a post on Insta, in which she says- ‘Remembering the martyrs of the terrorist attack in Mumbai, I wrote that never forgive or forget the traitors. In this type of incident, the internal traitors of the country have a hand. The traitorous traitors never left a single opportunity to tarnish Mother India in the greed of money and sometimes in the greed of position and power, Jaichand and the traitors inside the country kept on helping the anti-national forces by conspiring, only then such incidents There are. I am getting constant threats from disruptive forces on this post of mine.

Kangana further said- ‘A brother of Bathinda has openly threatened to kill me. I am not afraid of this type of jackal naughty or threats. I speak against those conspiring against the country and terrorist forces and will always speak. Be it Naxalites killing innocent jawans, tukde-tukde gangs or terrorists sitting abroad dreaming of making Khalistan by cutting the holy land of Gurus in Punjab in the eighties.

The actress further wrote in her post- ‘Democracy is the biggest strength of our country, the government may be of any party, but the integrity, unity and protection of the fundamental rights of citizens and the fundamental right of expression of ideas, we have the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar. has given. I have never said anything derogatory or hate-mongering about any caste, religion, or group.

Unfazed Kangana further said- ‘I would also like to remind Congress President Smt. Sonia ji that you are also a woman, your mother-in-law Indira Gandhi ji fought strongly against this terrorism till the last moment. Kindly instruct your Chief Minister of Punjab to act immediately on threats from such terrorist, disruptive and anti-national forces.

Kangana further said- ‘The country is paramount for me, even if I have to sacrifice for it, I am acceptable, but I am neither afraid nor will I ever be afraid. In the interest of the country, I will keep speaking openly against the traitors. There are going to be elections in Punjab, for this some people are using my words without context, if anything happens to me in future, only those who do politics of hate and rhetoric will be solely responsible for it. It is a sincere request to them not to spread hatred towards anyone for their political ambitions to win elections.