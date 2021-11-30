Kangana Ranaut lodged an FIR, said ‘I am getting death threats’
FIR copy
Apart from this, he also shared the pictures of the FIR copy on social media. Kangana Ranaut has recently been honored with the Padma Shri and since then her rhetoric is continuously coming to the fore. People also troll him a lot on social media.
film dhaakad
Actress Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with her film Dhaakad which is going to prove to be an action film. Kangana Ranaut is continuously shooting for it. Many times pictures come from the sets of the film.
didn’t particularly like
Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the film Panga and the film was not liked much. Actress Richa Chadha was seen with him in this film.
Compare Mumbai with Pakistan
Kangana Ranaut and controversies have an old relationship. Some time back he compared Mumbai with Pakistan and his dispute was with Maharashtra government. Kangana Ranaut is currently working and who will be arrested after her FIR, only time will tell.
#Kangana #Ranaut #lodged #FIR #death #threats
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.