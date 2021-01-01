Kangana Ranaut Love Jihad: Kamal R Khan says that Kangana Ranaut is dating an Egyptian man named Imran and it is called Love Jihad:
KRK said in the tweet that Kangana is dating Imran, an Egyptian boy. He wrote in the tweet, ‘Breaking News – Kangana Ranaut is dating an Egyptian boy named Imran. This is Love Jihad, Didi. This was not expected of you. As soon as KRK tweeted, people started giving their reactions and seeing that the disaster was escalating, KRK immediately deleted it.
However, Kangana herself posted a picture of the boy on July 28 and wished him a happy 29th birthday and described him as Rizwan. In this picture, Kangana is seen eating a birthday cake.
#Kangana #Ranaut #Love #Jihad #Kamal #Khan #Kangana #Ranaut #dating #Egyptian #man #named #Imran #called #Love #Jihad
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.