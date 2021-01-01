Kangana Ranaut on Afghanistan crisis: Kangana Ranaut and other celebs hit videos on Afghanistan crisis

There are shocking videos and news coming out of Afghanistan once again after the Taliban were captured. People are fleeing Afghanistan for fear of the Taliban. Meanwhile, some very disturbing videos have also surfaced from Kabul on Monday. One of the videos shows two people falling from a flying plane that hung on the plane’s landing gear to escape.

After Riya Chakraborty, Tisca Chopra and Shekhar Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut has expressed her concern over the situation in Afghanistan by sharing several videos and photos in her Instagram stories. Sharing a video of a man falling from a plane, Kangana wrote, ‘When life is worse than death’.

Kangana Ranaut’s Insta Story



Local news outlets also claimed that three people had fallen from the plane. A man has also collapsed on the roof of a man’s house in Kabul. Sharing a similar video, Anushka Sharma wrote, ‘It’s heartbreaking. No one should go through such a situation.

Anushka Sharma’s Instagram Story

Actress Swara Bhaskar has also expressed concern over the situation in Afghanistan. Sharing a video of people falling from a plane, Swara Bhaskar wrote, ‘There are no words. This is the terror that people are going through and are afraid of and they know what is going to happen. Beyond the extremely sad.