Kangana Ranaut on Lock Upp: Debuting into Hosting With Ekta Kapoor’s Reality Show Has Been in Itself a Huge Success



Lock Upp has reached its finale day, actress-host Kangana Ranaut has shared a parting message about the reality show and its contestants. Kangana said that being able to make a debut as a host with a “unique” show like ‘Lock Upp’ has been a success in itself. “Making a debut into hosting with such a unique reality show in itself has been such a huge success,” Kangana said. Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde Gets Evicted from the Top 6 Race of Kangana Ranaut’s Reality Show (Watch Video).

She added: “It is really a very special feeling for me and I am overwhelmed by the response the show has received from our country and also across the globe. It’s a great thing that the show has ruled all over the internet since its launch and now this is coming to an end. “I would like to send my best wishes to the Top 6 contestants and may the best badass Kaidi take the Lock Upp trophy home!” Lock Upp: Hyderabad Police Registers FIR Against ALTBalaji, MX Player for Alleged Plagiarism on Ekta Kapoor’s Reality Show.

The ALTBalaji and MX Player show ran for over two months and saw an eclectic mix of contestants locked up in a jail under 24 hours camera vigilance. The show also witnessed some shocking revelations made by the “jail mates” and the host Kangana. On the film front, Kangana currently awaits the release of her high-octane actioner ‘Dhaakad’.

(The above story first appeared on Gadget Clock on May 07, 2022 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website Gadget Clock.com).