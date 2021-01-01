Kangana Ranaut OTT Show: Kangana Ranaut shared an Instagram post and said that Thalayavi is ready for release in cinemas

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is always in the news for one reason or another. Now Kangana Ranaut has announced about her film ‘Thalayavi’. After Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’, Kangana’s ‘Thalayavi’ is all set to hit theaters. Kangana has recently started shooting for her film ‘Tejas’. Recently, a photo of him wearing an Air Force uniform went viral on social media.

Kangana Ranaut shared information about the film in her Instagram post





Kangana Ranaut has shared a post about her ‘Thalayavi’ movie on her Instagram account. In which it is written that ‘Thalaivi’ will be released in India soon. Earlier, it was reported that the film would be released on the OTT platform. It was also reported that the premiere of the film was offered on OTT. But now after the actress’s post, it would not be wrong to say that ‘Thalayavi’ will be released in cinemas first and then it will be aired on OTT platforms.

Kangana Ranaut recently shared a photo on her Instagram account wearing an Air Force dress. While sharing the photo, Kangana told the fans that she has started shooting for Tejas. Director Sarvesh Mewada is also seen with him in the picture. Sharing the picture, Kangana wrote in a letter, “I am excited for the shooting of the first schedule of the new film. I am very excited to play the role of a pilot in the film. Kangana recently returned to India from Budapest after shooting for the hit film.

Kangana Ranaut starts shooting for ‘Tejas’, she looks great in an Air Force pilot’s uniform

Kangana Ranaut Concerned About Afghan Film Actors, Says – I’m Sad For Them

Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram account hacked! The actress claims – China has done it, a plot is being hatched