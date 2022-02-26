Kangana Ranaut praised Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, said this about theaters! Kangana Ranaut Praises Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi
News
oi-Salman Khan
Manikarnika Kangana Ranaut is often a part of the news about her posts on social media and at this time one of her posts is going viral. He has shared the story and has written many things about theaters in it. Some time back he had criticized Alia Bhatt’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi but now some things have been said about theatres. He also praised the “movie mafia” in the story, praising the South film industry for taking “important” steps for the release of films.
Tabu wraps up the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a stunning picture from the sets!
He wrote, “Glad to hear that cinema halls in the South film industry are being revived with record breaking collections. I hear some baby steps are being taken in the Hindi belt as well.
Recently with a female-centric film that has a big hero and a superstar director, they may be small steps but they are not insignificant. They will be important for cinemas who are on ventilators here.
Fine. Never expected that the film mafia would rise to the occasion and do something good. If they do we would totally appreciate it. Hoping for the best,” said Kangana.
This post of his is being liked and unknowingly he has praised Alia Bhatt’s film. Let us tell you that Alia Bhatt is currently in news about her film. Kangana Ranaut is very soon busy with her film Dhaakad.
-
Karanvir Bohra, the next contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s show ‘Lock Up’, came out strong promo VIDEO
-
Kangana Ranaut’s show ‘Lock Up’ banned, this big case registered in Hyderabad Civil Court!
-
Wrestling Gold Medalist Champion Babita Phogat’s entry in Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Up’
-
I don’t see anything wrong in the video: Alia Bhatt responds to Kangana Ranaut on sex worker video of baby girl
-
Poonam Pandey, 24 hours live in Kangana Ranaut’s show ‘Lock Up’, created a ruckus by being nude, see photo
-
Bold and sizzling Poonam Pandey is the third contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Up’ – watch promo video
-
Alia Bhatt gave a befitting reply to Kangana Ranaut on the post of ‘200 crore fire’, gave the knowledge of Geeta
-
Lockupp Exclusive: People are telling me that Kangana Ranaut’s show is so why are you leaving? – Munawwar Farooqui
-
After Nisha Rawal, Meet Munawwar Farooqui, the second contestant from Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Up’!
-
Nisha Rawal is the first contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s show LOCKUPP, a big allegation in VIDEO
-
Kangana Ranaut makes Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai box office prediction: 200 crores will be set on fire, taunts Ajay Devgn
-
The third contestant in Kangana Ranaut’s show LOCKUPP, the hottest and the controversy together, watch VIDEO
Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
english summary
Bollywood Superstar Kangana Ranaut Praised Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, said this about theaters! Read the details which is viral now.
Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 16:17 [IST]
#Kangana #Ranaut #praised #Alia #Bhatts #Gangubai #Kathiawadi #theaters #Kangana #Ranaut #Praises #Alia #Bhatts #Gangubai #Kathiawadi
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.