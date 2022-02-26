Kangana Ranaut praised Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, said this about theaters! Kangana Ranaut Praises Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

News oi-Salman Khan

Manikarnika Kangana Ranaut is often a part of the news about her posts on social media and at this time one of her posts is going viral. He has shared the story and has written many things about theaters in it. Some time back he had criticized Alia Bhatt’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi but now some things have been said about theatres. He also praised the “movie mafia” in the story, praising the South film industry for taking “important” steps for the release of films.

Tabu wraps up the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a stunning picture from the sets!

He wrote, “Glad to hear that cinema halls in the South film industry are being revived with record breaking collections. I hear some baby steps are being taken in the Hindi belt as well.

Recently with a female-centric film that has a big hero and a superstar director, they may be small steps but they are not insignificant. They will be important for cinemas who are on ventilators here.

Fine. Never expected that the film mafia would rise to the occasion and do something good. If they do we would totally appreciate it. Hoping for the best,” said Kangana.

This post of his is being liked and unknowingly he has praised Alia Bhatt’s film. Let us tell you that Alia Bhatt is currently in news about her film. Kangana Ranaut is very soon busy with her film Dhaakad.

Karanvir Bohra, the next contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s show ‘Lock Up’, came out strong promo VIDEO

Kangana Ranaut’s show ‘Lock Up’ banned, this big case registered in Hyderabad Civil Court!

Wrestling Gold Medalist Champion Babita Phogat’s entry in Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Up’

I don’t see anything wrong in the video: Alia Bhatt responds to Kangana Ranaut on sex worker video of baby girl

Poonam Pandey, 24 hours live in Kangana Ranaut’s show ‘Lock Up’, created a ruckus by being nude, see photo

Bold and sizzling Poonam Pandey is the third contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Up’ – watch promo video

Alia Bhatt gave a befitting reply to Kangana Ranaut on the post of ‘200 crore fire’, gave the knowledge of Geeta

Lockupp Exclusive: People are telling me that Kangana Ranaut’s show is so why are you leaving? – Munawwar Farooqui

After Nisha Rawal, Meet Munawwar Farooqui, the second contestant from Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Up’!

Nisha Rawal is the first contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s show LOCKUPP, a big allegation in VIDEO

Kangana Ranaut makes Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai box office prediction: 200 crores will be set on fire, taunts Ajay Devgn

The third contestant in Kangana Ranaut’s show LOCKUPP, the hottest and the controversy together, watch VIDEO

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also After 'Murder', Mallika Sherawat did not even talk to Emraan Hashmi, after many years the actress revealed Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Superstar Kangana Ranaut Praised Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, said this about theaters! Read the details which is viral now.

Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 16:17 [IST]