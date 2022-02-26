Kangana Ranaut praised Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, said this about theaters! Kangana Ranaut Praises Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

Entertainment

10 seconds ago
Manikarnika Kangana Ranaut is often a part of the news about her posts on social media and at this time one of her posts is going viral. He has shared the story and has written many things about theaters in it. Some time back he had criticized Alia Bhatt’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi but now some things have been said about theatres. He also praised the “movie mafia” in the story, praising the South film industry for taking “important” steps for the release of films.

Tabu wraps up the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a stunning picture from the sets!Tabu wraps up the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a stunning picture from the sets!

He wrote, “Glad to hear that cinema halls in the South film industry are being revived with record breaking collections. I hear some baby steps are being taken in the Hindi belt as well.

kangana ranaut, alia bhatt, kangana ranaut, alia bhatt

Recently with a female-centric film that has a big hero and a superstar director, they may be small steps but they are not insignificant. They will be important for cinemas who are on ventilators here.

Fine. Never expected that the film mafia would rise to the occasion and do something good. If they do we would totally appreciate it. Hoping for the best,” said Kangana.

This post of his is being liked and unknowingly he has praised Alia Bhatt’s film. Let us tell you that Alia Bhatt is currently in news about her film. Kangana Ranaut is very soon busy with her film Dhaakad.

Bollywood Superstar Kangana Ranaut Praised Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, said this about theaters! Read the details which is viral now.

Saturday, February 26, 2022, 16:17 [IST]

