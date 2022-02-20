Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut predicts Alia Bhatt's Gangubai 200 crore budget will go waste

Kangana Ranaut predicts Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai 200 crore budget will go waste | Kangana Ranaut told that Gangubai will set fire to 200 crores
Sharing her thoughts about Alia’s film on her Instagram story, Kangana Ranaut said – This week, a papa ki pari who is still fond of holding a British passport will set Rs 200 crore on fire at the box office. Simply because papa wants to tell everyone that this idiot who does romcoms also knows acting.

Kangana Ranaut further wrote – The biggest drawback of this film is the casting of this film. It won’t improve. One should not be surprised when our screens are taken over by South and Hollywood movies. Bollywood will continue to see its devastation as long as the mafia of films has the power.

Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at Karan Johar, saying that Papa Joe has poisoned the way the entire industry works. It makes people emotional and makes them get their work done. Taking a jibe at Karan Johar, Kangana wrote – This gives his discovered average artists the honor of a brilliant artist.

Taking a jibe at Bhansali and Ajay Devgan, Kangana Ranaut wrote – This week we will see how papa who traps big directors promotes their average talent by getting them to do their films. At the same time, this week you will also see how such a big director and such a big actor, are caught in the trap of this Papa Joe. Papa Joe has to stop giving so much importance. (Here papa jo means karan johar fondly called by all Kjo)

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had also targeted the promotions of Gangubai. Kangana had shared a video of a small girl putting beedi in her mouth and asked if it suits such a small girl to speak the dialogues of a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth. Should their parents make such reels of such small children?

Kangana Ranaut also wrote that Gangubai is the story of a sex worker who came to power only because she used to supply girls to Nehru. Do we even need to see such a story?

Significantly, there is a cold war between Kangana and Alia for a long time. What is the reason for this, even Alia herself does not know. The extent was reached when in an interview, Kangana said that Alia has no voice. She is only Karan Johar’s chamchi. But Alia has never given any answer to Kangana’s words. This time too Alia is focusing only on her work and as usual she has ignored Kangana’s words.

