Kangana Ranaut Reaction On Controversy Over Independence In Bheekh Said I Will Return Padma Shri

Kangana Ranaut defends her statement of ‘freedom in begging’ and says I will return Padma Shri if my questions are answered.

Bollywood’s famous actress Kangana Ranaut has been in a lot of discussion these days for her statement on independence. Kangana Ranaut had said in an interview to Times Now that the freedom got in 1947 was begging and the real freedom got in 2014. While the BJP has disagreed with Kangana Ranaut’s statement, the Congress has demanded to take back the Padma Shri. In the midst of these controversies, now Kangana Ranaut’s reaction has also come. She has announced through Instagram story that she will return the Padma Shri, but for this she has also put a condition.

Kangana Ranaut defended the statement made about independence and said, “Everything was clearly stated in the interview that the first war of independence in 1857 was with the sacrifices of Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmibai and Veer Savarkar ji. But what war happened in 1947, I do not know, if anyone can tell, I will return the Padma Shri and also apologize.

Kangana Ranaut further defended the statement, writing, “Please help me in this matter. I have worked in a feature film on the martyr Rani Laxmibai. He also did in-depth research on 1857, the first war fought for independence. Nationalism emerged and right wing too, but why did it suddenly end?

Kangana Ranaut also asked many questions in her article and wrote, “Why did Gandhiji let Bhagat Singh die? Why was Subhash Chandra Bose killed and why did Gandhi never support him? Why was the dividing line drawn by a white man? Why did Indians kill each other instead of celebrating independence? Please help me find some answers.”

Kangana Naraut did not stop here. Defending the statement of ‘freedom in 2014’, he wrote, “As far as the freedom achieved in 2014 is concerned, I had clearly said that we had physical freedom, but India’s consciousness and conscience were liberated in the year 2014. . A dead civilization came to life and spread its wings, now it is screaming and flying.