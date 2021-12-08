Kangana Ranaut Reaction on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, praised actress without naming her

News oi-Varsha Rani

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are getting married on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. All the preparations have been done for the wedding of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal in Sawai Madhopur. From guests to family members have also reached Sawai Madhopur. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s reaction has come on this marriage. Expressing happiness, Kangana Ranaut said that Katrina has broken gender stereotypes.

Kangana Ranaut shared a post on Instagram Story without naming Katrina and Vicky. Actually Katrina Kaif is 5 years older than husband Vicky Kaushal. Vicky Kaushal is 33 years old and Katrina Kaif is 38 years old. Kangana Ranaut praised for this.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, Often we hear that a successful man married a woman many years younger than himself. However, if a woman or girl is more successful then it cannot be accepted quickly. But now it is good to see that change is being seen in our industry and society.

Now the rich and successful women in our industry are breaking the stereotypes of the people. Kangana Ranaut neither named Katrina nor Vicky Kaushal in this post, but it is clear from this post that it is for Vicky-Katrina.

Let us tell you that for the marriage of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, it is being said that Akshay Kumar can also reach. At present, many stars including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Shankar Mahadevan to Kabir Khan have reached Rajasthan.

Kangna Ranaut’s ‘Tejas’ release date announced, will rock next year on Dussehra

Farmers attack on Kangana Ranaut’s car in Punjab, actress said – filthy abuses, public mob lynching

Kangana Ranaut lodged an FIR, said ‘I am getting death threats’

After the FIR, Kangana Ranaut shared a HOT photo while drinking wine, said – I am waiting for arrest

Mukesh Khanna’s reaction to Kangana Ranaut’s statement of ‘freedom and begging’, said this!

‘Kangana Ranaut should be kept in mental hospital or in jail’, big statement of this Akali Dal leader!

Kangana Ranaut furious over PM Modi’s decision to withdraw all three agricultural laws – Shameful, utterly wrong

Kangana Ranaut stuck on the statement of independence and Gandhiji, Assam Congress lodged an FIR!

Congress leaders furious over Kangana Ranaut’s independence remark, called the actress a ‘dance waali’

Kangana Ranaut furious over Vir Das’s poem on gangrape in India said – act like terrorism, take action

Kangana Ranaut’s attack on Mahatma Gandhi – pushing the other cheek does not give freedom, burnt the effigy of the actress

Priyanka Chopra never insulted any artist, then why not get Padma Shri?

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Vidya Balan Aces Role of Upright Forest Officer, Film To Release in June on Amazon Prime Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Kangana Ranaut Reaction on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, praised the actress without naming her

Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 13:19 [IST]