Kangana Ranaut responds to trolls: Kangana Ranaut is trolled for her photos: Kangana Ranaut is currently in the news due to the latest pictures shared on social media. He is being heavily trolled for pictures.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is currently in the spotlight due to the latest pictures shared on social media. He is being heavily trolled for pictures. However, Kangana Ranaut has responded to the trolls. In fact, the actress has shared pictures from the wrap-up party of the shooting of her film ‘Dhakad’. In it she is seen in a white corset bralet and pants.

Kangana Ranaut was shooting for her upcoming film ‘Dhakad’ in Budapest. After the shooting of the film was over, Kangana Ranaut shared some photos on social media before the wrap-up party. In these pictures she is seen in a white corset bralet and pants. After this social media users started trolling him and started talking about culture and Sanatan.





On these pictures of Kangana Ranaut, one user wrote in the comment of the picture, ‘Kangana, I didn’t expect that from you, such weird clothes.’ Another user wrote in the comment box, ‘Hey desi sanskar par gyan tum hi pelti thi na.’ One user wrote, ‘When you make your image a decent woman who believes in Sanatan, what is all this? Two faces are bad for anyone. Another user wrote, ‘Don’t post such pictures, because you are a role model.’

Kangana Ranaut has responded to users trolling her pictures. Kangana Ranaut has shared a photo of a young woman in ancient Indian attire on the story of her Instagram account. He also wrote, ‘Those who are giving me knowledge about Sanatan Dharma, please understand that you look like Abrahamic.’

Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the role of Agent Agni in ‘Dhakad’. Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta are in the lead roles in the film. Apart from this film, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the film ‘Tejas’ and in the biopic of the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa ‘Thalayavi’.

