Kangana Ranaut reveals she has tested negative for coronavirus

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday acknowledged she has tested damaging for COVID-19 , greater than 10 days after contracting the virus.

The 34-year-extinct actor had tested particular for the unique coronavirus on 8 May presumably presumably and become beneath dwelling quarantine.

Ranaut, whose Twitter chronicle become completely suspended for repeated violations of tips earlier this month, took to Instagram to allotment the effectively being replace alongside along with her followers.

“Good day everyone on the unique time I tested damaging for Covid…Thanks for your wants and esteem,” she posted on her Instagram Evaluations.

On Monday, Mumbai reported 1,240 new COVID- 19 circumstances and 48 extra deaths, taking the tally of coronavirus an an infection to six,89,936, whereas the dying toll elevated to 14,308, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Firm (BMC) acknowledged.