Kangana Ranaut said – When it comes to nationalism, it is linked to the BJP agenda, said – real freedom was found in 2014

Kangana gave another controversial statement and said that the freedom we got was begging. The real freedom came in the year 2014.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut often remains in controversies due to her statements. In such a situation, when he was asked if you like to be in headlines and controversy, he said that if you want to raise an issue then you have to make a headline.

Kangana said this during an interview given to the news channel Times Now Navbharat. He said that I got 2 National Awards when Congress was in power. When I talk about nationalism, improve the army and promote my culture, people say that I am running the agenda of BJP.

He said that why this issue is the agenda of BJP, it should be the agenda of the country. If no one speaks about me, then I speak for myself.

After this, there is a lot of debate on Twitter about this statement. A Twitter user Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) wrote that the government sycophant, who became a heroine with a plastic sword on a wooden horse, is insulting the soldiers of freedom. Begging is telling the result of thousands of sacrifices.

Commenting on this video, a Twitter user Sutirth Mishra (@ginger_bread_s) said that in 3 years she will make a video like Payal Rohatgi on YouTube and no media will cover it. Save this tweet.

Another Twitter user Habib (@HabibIsharuddin) said that they are only doing what they are getting rewards for.

Let us tell you that Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was recently honored with the Padma Shri. President Ram Nath Kovind honored him with this honor. Kangana’s fans were very happy with her achievement, while those who criticized her were trolling her fiercely.