Kangana Ranaut says India got freedom in 2014; opposition parties demand take back padma shri. Kangana Ranaut said that India got independence in 2014, Congress Shivesan said, return the Padma Shri

Not freedom in 1947 but begging was given – Kangana Ranaut

In this video, Kangana is telling that if we talk about these people, Rani Laxmibai, leader Subhash Chandra Bose, then these people knew that blood would flow. It should also be remembered that the blood of Hindustani-Hindustani should not be shed. He paid the price of freedom. of course. But that was not freedom, it was begging. Freedom was not given in 1947, but begging, the freedom we got was given in 2014. This is a huge topic. I have read a lot and made a film too.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma’s allegation

Some people present there have also clapped on this video of Kangana. After watching this video, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, while tweeting on social media, said that this statement of Kangana Ranaut is not of freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru and Sardar Patel but Sardar Bhagat Singh, Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad. Just like the sacrifice of revolutionaries is also an insult.

President should immediately withdraw Padma honor from Kangana Ranaut.

Anand Sharma has further written that the Prime Minister should break his silence. It should be told whether he supports Kangana Ranaut’s opinion and if he does not then action should be taken against such people. Demanding the withdrawal of the Padma Shri award of Kangana Ranaut, Anand Sharma said that the humanitarian President should immediately withdraw the Padma award from Kangana Ranaut. Before giving such an honor, there should be an assessment that such people should not get this honor who insult the country and its heroes.

