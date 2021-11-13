Kangana Ranaut sexy look video in Tejas wrap-up party with sister rangoli photos | Kangana Ranaut’s sexy look at Tejas’s rape-up party, see the picture-video of the party

News oi-Varsha Rani

Kangana Ranaut is in controversy these days due to her independence statement. Meanwhile, the shooting of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Tejas has been completed and last night Tejas rape-up party was held where Kangana Ranaut arrived in Golden Queen look from where many sexy photo videos of Kangana Ranaut have surfaced.

A lot of video photos were seen on Kangana Ranaut’s social media. Rangoli and Tejas team were seen with Kangana. Kangana Ranaut was also seen having a lot of fun in the party with sister and Tejas. At present, these pictures and videos of Kangana Ranaut are becoming fiercely viral on social media.

Kangana Ranaut is seen in a golden slit gown in these videos. Her curly hair look and sexy avatar are quite attractive. In Tejas party, he made fans happy with his bold look. He himself also shared a lot of pictures on Instagram.

Let us tell you that recently Kangana Ranaut gave a controversial statement regarding independence. He made a statement on a TV channel, in which he said that the freedom we got in 1947 was in alms and the real freedom came in 2014 under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

After Suryavanshi, Akshay Kumar’s next blast Prithviraj is ready, trailer will be released next week!

After this statement, Congress and NCP protested fiercely. Nawab Mallick and Congress leader Anand Sharma demanded the arrest of Kangana Ranaut, demanding the withdrawal of the Padma Shri award.

‘Arrest Kangana Ranaut’ – Nawab Mallik said on the statement that begging for freedom – take back the Padma Shri

Sedition charge on Kangana Ranaut, police complaint on independence statement in begging, FIR will be serious!

India will have to return the Padma Shri award for serious treason on Kangana Ranaut for her independence statement in begging!

Kangana Ranaut made such a statement about ‘India’s independence’, people got furious, said, madness or treason- VIDEO

Is Kangana Ranaut dating someone? Where will it be revealed soon, this thing said on marriage and children!

Kangana Ranaut got Padma Shri because she supports BJP? KRK’s tweet!

Powerful video of Kangana Ranaut on getting Padma Shri, said – people shut their mouths, make more enemies than money

Kangana Ranaut shared old video with Karan Johar, said – Attitude was bad

After the National Award, Veer Savarkar reached the black water closet emotional Kangana Ranaut – shook from inside

Rajinikanth, Dhanush and Kangana Ranaut were honored with this honor during the 67th Film Awards!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was blown away by Kangana Ranaut’s stunning look, made such a comment!

Kangana Ranaut reveals the release date of ‘Dhaakad’ with 4 strong looks, action in 2022, full details

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also By whom was the arrest of Rakesh Tikait stopped? When asked a question to Satyapal Malik, he gave such an answer Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Kangana Ranaut sexy look video in Tejas wrap-up party with sister rangoli photos

Story first published: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 14:24 [IST]