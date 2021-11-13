Kangana Ranaut sexy look video in Tejas wrap-up party with sister rangoli photos | Kangana Ranaut’s sexy look at Tejas’s rape-up party, see the picture-video of the party

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut's sexy look at Tejas's wrap-up party

16 seconds ago
Kangana Ranaut is in controversy these days due to her independence statement. Meanwhile, the shooting of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Tejas has been completed and last night Tejas rape-up party was held where Kangana Ranaut arrived in Golden Queen look from where many sexy photo videos of Kangana Ranaut have surfaced.

A lot of video photos were seen on Kangana Ranaut’s social media. Rangoli and Tejas team were seen with Kangana. Kangana Ranaut was also seen having a lot of fun in the party with sister and Tejas. At present, these pictures and videos of Kangana Ranaut are becoming fiercely viral on social media.

Kangana Ranaut is seen in a golden slit gown in these videos. Her curly hair look and sexy avatar are quite attractive. In Tejas party, he made fans happy with his bold look. He himself also shared a lot of pictures on Instagram.

Let us tell you that recently Kangana Ranaut gave a controversial statement regarding independence. He made a statement on a TV channel, in which he said that the freedom we got in 1947 was in alms and the real freedom came in 2014 under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

