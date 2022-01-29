Kangana ranaut share PM narendra modi photo with india gate and war memorial says we believe in creating big line then removing old lines

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut dominates her cool style. Be it films or personal life, Kangana is seen everywhere in an impeccable character. Kangana Ranaut’s political stand has always been clear and she openly supports BJP. Kangana Ranaut seems to be very impressed with the personality of the Prime Minister. Now Kangana Ranaut has once again posted something similar on her social media, which is becoming very viral.

Kangana Ranaut has posted a story on Instagram shortly in which she is seen praising PM Modi. Talking about Kangana’s post, she has shared a poster. In this, India Gate and War Memorial are shown together. An attempt has been made in the picture to show that the height of the War Memorial is higher than the India Gate.

Kangana Ranaut’s post: The picture of PM Modi is also visible in this post. It is written on the top of the picture, ‘We do not believe in erasing lines but in drawing big lines.’ In this post shared by Kangana, you can see that she has called India Gate as a sign of British rule, while the War Memorial has been called the pride of India’s bravery.

Open support to BJP: This post of Kangana is in the news a lot. Everyone knows that Kangana is a BJP supporter and is always seen giving her open support to everyone from PM Modi to CM Yogi. This is not the first time that Kangana has been seen openly supporting PM Modi. Rather, every day Kangana says or posts something that goes viral.

Meeting with CM Yogi: Let us tell you that after the Twitter account is banned, Kangana Ranaut remains very active on Instagram and keeps sharing all her statements with fans through videos and pictures. A few days ago, during the UP tour, Kangana Ranaut also met CM Yogi Adityanath.

Kangana movies: On the work front, Kangana is busy shooting for her upcoming films these days. Kangana’s latest release film ‘Thalaivi’ did a great job. Since then, fans are eagerly waiting for all his upcoming projects. Regarding this, Kangana Ranaut keeps giving updates to her fans through social media. Kangana Ranaut remains in limelight for her impeccable attitude more than films.